August 20, 2020

Letter: Wendell Rhodes will be missed at morning class

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 20, 2020

Wonderful article in Sunday’s Post about the meaningful life and tragic loss of Major Wendell Rhodes (“Retired soldier dies after being hit by car, remembers as good teammate in life, battle”).

Wendell was a regular at the Hurley YMCA and a shining light of encouragement to all he met. He joined the 9 a.m. cycling class and we appreciated his intense energy and joyful expressions.

Our class and all his friends will miss his endearing spirit in the weeks and months ahead. God bless Major Wendell!

— Tony Almeida

Salisbury

