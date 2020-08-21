August 21, 2020

  • 77°

Blotter: Aug. 22

By Shavonne Potts

Published 2:34 pm Friday, August 21, 2020

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• Knox Middle School reported on Thursday someone stole an iPad.

• Moose Pharmacy reported on Thursday someone stole items from a vehicle in the parking lot at 1408 W. Innes St.

• Shane Russell Kackley, 48, was charged on Thursday with felony identity theft while at the Rowan County Magistrates Office.

• Stacey Alexis King, 26, was charged on Thursday with misdemeanor simple assault while in the 700 block of East Monroe Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Wednesday someone stole his vehicle from the 300 block of St. Andrews Church Road, Woodleaf.

• A man reported on Wednesday someone stole his weed eater from his residence in the 3000 block of Airport Road.

• A man reported on Wednesday someone attempted to break into his property in the 2000 block of North Main Street in China Grove.

• A man reported on Wednesday he was the victim of larceny while in the 10800 block of Stokes Ferry Road.

• Casey Gage Aldridge, 22, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 1100 block of Tucker Lane in Gold Hill.

• Tracy Richard Kinser, 48, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor communicating threats while in the 5000 block of U.S. 601.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently have you dined-in at restaurants since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Three Hanford Dole Elementary staff positive for COVID-19

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 22

Crime

Police: Man dragged 20 yards, injured in hit-and-run

Local

Rowan Creek Week kicks off with events to dip your toes in

Business

New Dollar General approved in Granite Quarry area

Local

Powles Staton Funeral Home holds sixth appreciation luncheon for law enforcement

Business

Farm at your fingertips: New app allows farmers to reach customers more directly

Coronavirus

County’s COVID-19 positive rate continues to hover around 9%

Local

Historic Preservation Commission approves proposed site, amenities for ‘Fame’

Education

Second half of RSS students make return to in-person classes

Local

N.C. Rep. David Lewis faces federal charges, plans plea

Education

NC State University moving undergrad classes online

Business

Automotive component supplier will add 61 jobs, invest $45 million in Rowan

Crime

Blotter: Shots fired into home while woman feeding infant

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Man escaped kidnapping, ran from gunfire

Business

Beyond the call: local brewery to release beer to help veterans in need

Education

Rowan native who worked in politics, music, finance on his way to Harvard

Education

WGU North Carolina to grant online access scholarships

Business

Chamber of Commerce names members of 2020-21 Leadership Rowan class

News

RCCC to host women’s suffrage event

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Education briefs: Leaders reinforce need for face coverings

News Main

Three-time state champ Knorr to West Virginia

Education

Livingstone looking to ward off COVID-19 with a robust plan