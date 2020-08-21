August 21, 2020

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera shakes hands with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after a game in Charlotte that Carolina won 24-20. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Former Panthers coach Ron Rivera has a form of skin cancer

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, August 21, 2020

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

Washington Football coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer, according to a team spokesman.

The spokesman confirmed Thursday night that Rivera has squamous cell carcinoma. ESPN first reported Rivera’s diagnosis, saying it was lymph node cancer and later clarified it was squamous cell carcinoma in his neck.

Rivera is expected to continue coaching while undergoing treatment. He was hired as Washington’s coach and put in charge of football operations in January. The 58-year-old of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent is the first minority coach in franchise history.

ESPN reported Rivera got the diagnosis two weeks ago and told his team Thursday.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

