August 21, 2020

Matt Staton of Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell hands a boxed lunch to Capt. John Sifford with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. This is the sixth year the appreciation lunch was hosted by the funeral home. This year was a drive-through to minimize contact. The food was prepared by some of the staff from the Rowan County Register of Deeds. Shavonne Potts/Salisbury Post

Powles Staton Funeral Home holds sixth appreciation luncheon for law enforcement

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:00 am Friday, August 21, 2020

By Shavonne Potts
shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — This year’s law enforcement appreciation luncheon looked a little different when a flow of officers, attorneys and court personnel received gratitude from the staff of Powles Staton Funeral Home.

This is the sixth year for the luncheon, which previously has been held at the Rowan Museum. It has always been a way to say thank you to the men and women in county law enforcement, including probation officers, judges, magistrates, district attorneys, lawyers, clerks and other personnel. Rowan County Register of Deeds John Brindle and some from his staff help prepare food and/or serve the officers.

This year’s menu included grilled ribeye steak sandwiches, chips, pickles and cookies.

“Powles Staton has always stepped up to take care of law enforcement. I’m glad to be a part of it,” Brindle said.

Funeral Director Russ Roakes said they expected to serve 300 people. And because of the crowd the luncheon usually attracts, Powles Staton shifted gears to a drive-thru format.

“I’m so glad we could do it. It means a lot to us to have officers’ support and have a lot of them have our support and community support,” said Matt Staton of Powles Station.

The food was prepared and served with assembly-line precision.

“It’s extremely generous and very nice,” said Salisbury police officer Alexandria Petty. “It’s nice to know people still care.”

She said the luncheon is something that raises spirits and shows the funeral home is supportive of law enforcement.

“I think it’s great that they are able to accommodate and appreciate law enforcement and those who work in the court system,” said clerk Mary Smith.

