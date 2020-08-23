August 23, 2020

  • 70°

Johnson-Clark Wedding

By Post Lifestyles

Published 5:03 am Sunday, August 23, 2020

Lauren Johnson, of China Grove, and Chris Clark, of Kannapolis, were united in marriage on August 8, 2020. Their ceremony took place at Boxwood Estates in Mocksville with minister George Evans as officiate. The 6 p.m. ceremony was followed by a reception also held at Boxwood Estates.

The bride’s escort was her father, Mr. Brian Johnson. Maid of honor was Haley Lay of Dallas. Bridesmaids included Dallas Pope of Kannapolis, Macie Basinger, Sarah Johnson, Amber Wallace, all of China Grove, and Savannah Chandler of Raleigh.

Best man to the groom was Taylor Clark of Atlanta, Ga. Groomsmen included Mike Clark of Charlotte, Chance Langley of San Antonio, Tex., Stephen Boatman of Greensboro, and Landon Johnson of China Grove.

Flower girl was Charlotte Mae Clark of Atlanta, Ga., and ring bearer was Rowen Johnson of China Grove.

The bride’s parents are Mr. Brian and Rhonda Johnson. She is the granddaughter of the late Ray Johnson and Mrs. Nadean Johnson and the late Mr. Bill and Betty Evans, all of China Grove. A 2013 graduate of South Rowan High School, Lauren graduated Valedictorian in 2016 from Cabarrus College of Health Sciences as a Registered Nurse and in 2017 from Appalachian State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She is currently employed with Atrium Health at Jeff Gordon’s Children’s Hospital.

The groom’s parents are Mr. Mike and Cheri Clark of Charlotte. He is the grandson of Mr. Charles and Bonnie Smith of Waxhaw. A 2011 graduate of Charlotte Christian School, Chris graduated in 2015 from Appalachian State University with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and in 2020 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a

Doctorate in Dentistry. He is currently employed at Aspen Dental in Concord.

Following their ceremony, the couple took a trip to the Bungalows Resort in Key Largo, Fla. They will reside in Kannapolis.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently have you dined-in at restaurants since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Back in the building: Some private schools restarted earlier, embraced same cleaning routines

Elections

Local Democrats say the messaging was strong during virtual Democratic National Convention

Crime

Farewell not goodbye: SPD deputy chief headed to Chicago

Coronavirus

Y Academy, local organizations latest to receive grants from COVID-19 Relief Fund

Local

Stansell joins Salisbury Post news staff

News Main

High school soccer: Webb taking perfect storm of speed and skill to Georgia soccer team

News

Weddings for August

Business

Biz Roundup: New EDC advertising campaign promotes smaller being better campaign

Local

Medication take-back event scheduled Friday

Lifestyle

RV lifestyle — the way to roll

East Spencer

Local pastors to head East Spencer-based youth advocacy program

Local

Bury Home Companion returns in late August with attention on Bell Tower Green

Business

Building confidence in the boutique: local businesses partner with new cancer institute

Kannapolis

City of Kannapolis names new chief of police

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 clusters reported at NC State, UNC-Chapel Hill

Nation/World

Postmaster says election mail will go through despite cuts

Nation/World

California wildfires among largest in state history

News

State jobless rate up to 8.5%; application for extended federal benefits approved

Local

Dryer catches fire at county detention center; no one hurt

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County reports additional death from Autumn Care nursing home

Education

Three Hanford Dole Elementary staff positive for COVID-19

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 22

Crime

Police: Man dragged 20 yards, injured in hit-and-run

Local

Rowan Creek Week kicks off with events to dip your toes in