August 23, 2020

  • 70°

Leonard Pitts: How many would choose whiteness over democracy?

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 23, 2020

By Leonard Pitts

“If people were given the choice between democracy and whiteness, how many would choose whiteness?”

Taylor Branch, the Pulitzer Prize-winning historian of the Civil Rights Movement, drops that question like a bomb on Page 352 of “Caste,” the new book by Isabel Wilkerson, herself also a winner of Joseph Pulitzer’s prestigious prize. There are many moments in “Caste” that bring you up short in the starkness of their truth. But none hits quite as hard as that one, nor cuts quite as close to the bone of American fears.

“Caste” is the follow-up to 2010’s “The Warmth of Other Suns,” a history of The Great Migration, the mass exodus in which 6 million African Americans left the South in search of America. If anything, Wilkerson, a former reporter for The New York Times, is even more ambitious in her new book. “Caste” seeks nothing less than to reframe our understanding of America’s original sin.

What bedevils us, she argues, is not merely “racism,” a word that rarely appears in the book’s nearly 400 pages. Race, after all, is “fluid and superficial, subject to periodic redefinition,” as seen in the fact that Irish, Jewish and Armenian Americans like Conan O’Brien, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Kim Kardashian are uniformly considered “white,” a status their forebears would have been enthusiastically denied.

But caste, the stratification of humanity into desirables, undesirables and those in-between, is “fixed and rigid.” And in America, “Black” people, whether blonde and blue-eyed like former NAACP chief Walter White, or dark of hair and skin like actor Sterling K. Brown, are always at the bottom of that hierarchy.

“Caste is the bones, race the skin,” writes Wilkerson. Which is to say, it is the excuse, the justification.

Germany in the 1930s, she reminds us, was a caste system; in fact, the Nazis modeled their oppression of the Jews on America’s Jim Crow laws, which they greatly admired. India still maintains a complex caste system. On a 1959 visit, Martin Luther King was initially “a bit shocked and peeved” to hear himself introduced to a group from the lowest caste as “a fellow untouchable.” It took him some time to recognize the truth in what he’d heard. Like every other “Negro,” he later wrote, “I am an untouchable.”

Wilkerson’s book arrives at a time when it is sorely needed. It’s not just that we are seeing democracy stolen before our eyes, the postal service under assault, polling places closed, voter rolls purged, Donald Trump openly flirting with ignoring election results — not just the fact of it all, but the why of it all. The soul of this nation is being sacrificed to assuage the abject terror felt by too many white people in knowing that people of color will outnumber them in about 20 years.

One often hears it said that those white folks vote against their own interests, siding with tax cuts for billionaires over their own pocketbooks, refusing better healthcare because that means Black people will get it, too. But Wilkerson says this misses the point. Those people are voting for their interests: It’s just that they have no interest higher than protecting whiteness — defending their caste.

Consider the 2016 election. “They were willing to lose health insurance now, risk White House instability and government shutdown, external threats from faraway lands, in order to preserve what their actions say they value most — the benefits they had grown accustomed to as members of the historically ruling class in America.”

It’s a truth that lends pungent urgency to Taylor Branch’s question. How many people would choose whiteness over democracy?

November is coming. So we’re about to find out.

Contact Leonard Pitts Jr. at lpitts@miamiherald.com.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently have you dined-in at restaurants since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Back in the building: Some private schools restarted earlier, embraced same cleaning routines

Elections

Local Democrats say the messaging was strong during virtual Democratic National Convention

Crime

Farewell not goodbye: SPD deputy chief headed to Chicago

Coronavirus

Y Academy, local organizations latest to receive grants from COVID-19 Relief Fund

Local

Stansell joins Salisbury Post news staff

News Main

High school soccer: Webb taking perfect storm of speed and skill to Georgia soccer team

News

Weddings for August

Business

Biz Roundup: New EDC advertising campaign promotes smaller being better campaign

Local

Medication take-back event scheduled Friday

Lifestyle

RV lifestyle — the way to roll

East Spencer

Local pastors to head East Spencer-based youth advocacy program

Local

Bury Home Companion returns in late August with attention on Bell Tower Green

Business

Building confidence in the boutique: local businesses partner with new cancer institute

Kannapolis

City of Kannapolis names new chief of police

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 clusters reported at NC State, UNC-Chapel Hill

Nation/World

Postmaster says election mail will go through despite cuts

Nation/World

California wildfires among largest in state history

News

State jobless rate up to 8.5%; application for extended federal benefits approved

Local

Dryer catches fire at county detention center; no one hurt

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County reports additional death from Autumn Care nursing home

Education

Three Hanford Dole Elementary staff positive for COVID-19

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 22

Crime

Police: Man dragged 20 yards, injured in hit-and-run

Local

Rowan Creek Week kicks off with events to dip your toes in