August 23, 2020

Letter: Put ‘Fame’ on a plain slab

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 23, 2020

Few things are more infuriating than being misrepresented.

Once again, there is a letter in the Post calling for the “Fame” inscription to be changed. It’s not the first. That’s like taking the Mona Lisa and wanting to make her smile a little larger. I’m sure Da Vinci would be thrilled.

I have a better idea. Let’s get rid of the inscription altogether, hoist the angel and wounded soldier up and place them on a slab somewhere. That way, wherever a curious child asks about the statue, you can say whatever you want.

I’m tired of everybody trying to please everybody. It’s an impossible task.

“Fame” is who she is. Let’s learn from her and move on.

— Allan Gilmour

Salisbury

