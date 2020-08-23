August 23, 2020

  • 70°

Sapona District recognizes district leadership award recipients

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 23, 2020

The Sapona District of Scouting USA recently recognized its 2019 District Leadership Award recipients during the annual program preview picnic on July 26.

The following individuals were recognized:

Cubmaster of the Year Mark Steelman Pack 448

Assistant Cubmaster of the Year Jack Godfrey Pack 328

Lion Leader of the Year Matthew Cameron Pack 308

Bear Den Leader of the Year Rebecca Moore Pack 308

Webelos Leader of the Year Linda Binkley Pack 308

Scoutmaster of the Year Becky Sides Girl Troop 4443

Assistant Scoutmaster of Year Mike Powers Troop 320

Venturing Advisor of the Year Walter Ryerson Crew 443

District Scouter of the Year Marie Licata Troop/Crew 443

District Award of Merit

Anderson

Robert Anderson   Troop 442 2019 (100th recipient, since 1974)

Barber

John Barber   Pack/Troop 306/443 2019

Cub Cup – Pack 306, North Hills Christian School 2019

Scout Cup – Troop 443, St John’s Lutheran Church 2019

Special Recognitions:
Jack Kepley               Troop 448                        Kiwanis Centennial Service Award- 2020
Spencer Chandler   Troop 379                            Service Above Self Award – 2020 (High School Category)

Phil Cameron            Pack/Troop 306/443     International Scouters Award- 2019

Kevin Fuller                Pack 328/Roundtable Commissioner                Commissioner Arrowhead Honor- 2020

 

Sapona District has been serving youth in Rowan County for 100 years and plans to have an anniversary celebration on Jan. 30 at the Salisbury Civic Center. Since 1929, more than 1,875 youth have achieved the Eagle Scout rank in Rowan County.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently have you dined-in at restaurants since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Back in the building: Some private schools restarted earlier, embraced same cleaning routines

Elections

Local Democrats say the messaging was strong during virtual Democratic National Convention

Crime

Farewell not goodbye: SPD deputy chief headed to Chicago

Coronavirus

Y Academy, local organizations latest to receive grants from COVID-19 Relief Fund

Local

Stansell joins Salisbury Post news staff

News Main

High school soccer: Webb taking perfect storm of speed and skill to Georgia soccer team

News

Weddings for August

Business

Biz Roundup: New EDC advertising campaign promotes smaller being better campaign

Local

Medication take-back event scheduled Friday

Lifestyle

RV lifestyle — the way to roll

East Spencer

Local pastors to head East Spencer-based youth advocacy program

Local

Bury Home Companion returns in late August with attention on Bell Tower Green

Business

Building confidence in the boutique: local businesses partner with new cancer institute

Kannapolis

City of Kannapolis names new chief of police

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 clusters reported at NC State, UNC-Chapel Hill

Nation/World

Postmaster says election mail will go through despite cuts

Nation/World

California wildfires among largest in state history

News

State jobless rate up to 8.5%; application for extended federal benefits approved

Local

Dryer catches fire at county detention center; no one hurt

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County reports additional death from Autumn Care nursing home

Education

Three Hanford Dole Elementary staff positive for COVID-19

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 22

Crime

Police: Man dragged 20 yards, injured in hit-and-run

Local

Rowan Creek Week kicks off with events to dip your toes in