August 24, 2020

  • 79°
Emergency services personnel responded to a three-car crash near the intersection of Mooresville Road and Lincolnton Road/ Sunset Drive. Ben Stansell/Salisbury Post

Two hospitalized in Sunday evening wreck

By Ben Stansell

Published 10:07 pm Sunday, August 23, 2020

SALISBURY — Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after a three-car crash near the intersection of Mooresville Road and Lincolnton Road.

The wreck occurred around 7:30 p.m., and the two injured in the wreck were taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Although no details were given by Salisbury Police about the status of the injured people, scanner traffic indicated that one person was critically injured.

At least four fire trucks and about 10 police cars responded to the incident, which blocked traffic going all directions for a time.

Officers declined to provide further information and said the incident is an “ongoing traffic investigation.”

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently have you dined-in at restaurants since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Public Art Committee hears plans for ‘Paint the Pavement’ project in Salisbury

Coronavirus

County reports more than 60 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Elections

Political notebook: Gov. Cooper joins other states in calling for 2020 Census deadline extension

Crime

Salisbury man banned from Walmart caught stealing detergent

Local

Ruptured fuel line leads to vehicle fire

Crime

Police: Three-vehicle crash caused by street racing

Crime

Police: Salisbury woman caught breaking into storage unit facility

Crime

Woman faces intoxicated driving charges after crashing into school bus

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about political sign rules, school bus tracking

Elections

Supporters, Mississippi governor rally in Rowan for Dan Forest

Crime

Police arrest 5 during RNC protests in Charlotte

News

Residents flee as Gulf Coast sees possible tandem hurricanes

Local

Racing with recyclables: Kids use ingenuity to craft boats from reusable plastics

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 23

Coronavirus

Trinity Oaks reports spike in positive COVID-19 cases

News

Two hospitalized in Sunday evening wreck

Education

Back in the building: Some private schools restarted earlier, embraced same cleaning routines

Elections

Local Democrats say the messaging was strong during virtual Democratic National Convention

Crime

Farewell not goodbye: SPD deputy chief headed to Chicago

Coronavirus

Y Academy, local organizations latest to receive grants from COVID-19 Relief Fund

Local

Stansell joins Salisbury Post news staff

News Main

High school soccer: Webb taking perfect storm of speed and skill to Georgia soccer team

News

Weddings for August

Business

Biz Roundup: New EDC advertising campaign promotes smaller being better campaign