Weddings for August

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 23, 2020

Wedding licenses issued in August by Rowan County Register of Deeds John Brindle

 

Mysti Amanda Harris to David Bruan Dean

Jeffrey Gerin Hill to Macey Laine Beattie

Austin Eugene Wood to Ellen Kaylee Watts

Cassandra Sheree Hattaway to Christopher Daniel Knight

Fabiola Lily Lopez Garcia to Katiuska Marie de la Cruz Paulino

Fernando Arteaga Almazan to Irma Garcia Cruz

Russell Olin Myers to Keri Ann Rideout

Jordan Ramsay van Landingham to Bryan Wayne Hallman

Tasha Noel Sutton to Kristopher Martin Jones

Christopher Jason Ford to Heather Barger Shue

Shearon Marqueena Robinson to Robert Nathaniel Johnson, III

Megan Alyssa Braun to Zachary Stephen Randall Shirley

Skyler Brooke Kicinski to Shane Taylor Pruitt

Joseph James Mack to Afton Hammill Davis

Michelle Hartley Beaver to Peter Donald Thomas

Lackraj Persaud Balkaran to Larny Vilayvanh

Alejandra Guadalupe Ramirez Guzman to Christopher Aaron Wilkinson

Alexis Caroline Lanier to Nathaniel Darwin Parks

Brittany Leann Ehredt to Dylan Scott Kluttz

Harold Eugene Wilson to Angela Morgan Lathrop

Kimberly Maxine Cain to Harold Roger Morgan, Jr.

Malcolm Landis Mangum to Angela Marie Carithers

Jayron Manolo Rios Chua to Ana Rosa Escalante

Makayla Beth Collins to Trent Daniel Berry

Chase Alexander Whitley to Ashley Nicole Sedberry

David Austin Lanier to Courtney Marie Guyeska

David Phan to Tiffany Latrise Miller

Connor Samuel Wilder to Sarah Beth Williamson

Jose Carmen Duarte Reyna to Izbeth Anahi Tamayo Hernandez

Destiny Miranda Segui to Jordan Kahlil Vorcier

Kaysha Mae Law to Kenneth Reynard Law

Keyton Dee Burgess to Kaylea Marie Ronnebaum

Mark Richard Dewey to Rose Marie Bumpus

Zachary Tyler Peppelman to Molly Jean Hurley

Jeffrey Thomas Bell to Ellie Sparks Wallace

Gene Charles Hare to Lashawindra Nicoll Stafford

Uligbek Bakhadirovich Ergashev to Evan Evangeline Noll

Joshua Lane Stevens to Garce Vivian Harrell

Samuel Daniel Hughes to Natasha China Bourn, I

Adrienne Celena Amos Rutledge to Covia Michael Boyd

Shanon Joann Gaines to Johnathan James Brend Ford

Miyori Ruth Bennett to Bryan Colton Mares Gardner

Raymond Johnston Lambert to Michelle Lynn Lambert

Lawhondra Nicole Moore to Julian Alphonse Williams

Jillian Faith Vogel to Trenton Alexander Hinson

Emanuel Perez Curiel to Blanca Maria Veliz

Tyler Steven Johnston to Ashley Elizabeth Bunting

Bosy Akeiva Boyd to Monique Deon Laney

Justin Adam Wilmot to Angela Denae Marlowe

Alexander David Litaker to Lindsey Eleanore Carscaddon

Denisse Damaris Ramirez Sola to Yadely D Mendoza Castillo

Alexis Anne-Marie Taylor to Matthew Lane Bostic

Josefina Reyees Martinez to Juan Carlos Andrade Gutierrez

Kristin Renee Parrish to Zachary Shaw Elliott

 

