Weddings for August
Wedding licenses issued in August by Rowan County Register of Deeds John Brindle
Mysti Amanda Harris to David Bruan Dean
Jeffrey Gerin Hill to Macey Laine Beattie
Austin Eugene Wood to Ellen Kaylee Watts
Cassandra Sheree Hattaway to Christopher Daniel Knight
Fabiola Lily Lopez Garcia to Katiuska Marie de la Cruz Paulino
Fernando Arteaga Almazan to Irma Garcia Cruz
Russell Olin Myers to Keri Ann Rideout
Jordan Ramsay van Landingham to Bryan Wayne Hallman
Tasha Noel Sutton to Kristopher Martin Jones
Christopher Jason Ford to Heather Barger Shue
Shearon Marqueena Robinson to Robert Nathaniel Johnson, III
Megan Alyssa Braun to Zachary Stephen Randall Shirley
Skyler Brooke Kicinski to Shane Taylor Pruitt
Joseph James Mack to Afton Hammill Davis
Michelle Hartley Beaver to Peter Donald Thomas
Lackraj Persaud Balkaran to Larny Vilayvanh
Alejandra Guadalupe Ramirez Guzman to Christopher Aaron Wilkinson
Alexis Caroline Lanier to Nathaniel Darwin Parks
Brittany Leann Ehredt to Dylan Scott Kluttz
Harold Eugene Wilson to Angela Morgan Lathrop
Kimberly Maxine Cain to Harold Roger Morgan, Jr.
Malcolm Landis Mangum to Angela Marie Carithers
Jayron Manolo Rios Chua to Ana Rosa Escalante
Makayla Beth Collins to Trent Daniel Berry
Chase Alexander Whitley to Ashley Nicole Sedberry
David Austin Lanier to Courtney Marie Guyeska
David Phan to Tiffany Latrise Miller
Connor Samuel Wilder to Sarah Beth Williamson
Jose Carmen Duarte Reyna to Izbeth Anahi Tamayo Hernandez
Destiny Miranda Segui to Jordan Kahlil Vorcier
Kaysha Mae Law to Kenneth Reynard Law
Keyton Dee Burgess to Kaylea Marie Ronnebaum
Mark Richard Dewey to Rose Marie Bumpus
Zachary Tyler Peppelman to Molly Jean Hurley
Jeffrey Thomas Bell to Ellie Sparks Wallace
Gene Charles Hare to Lashawindra Nicoll Stafford
Uligbek Bakhadirovich Ergashev to Evan Evangeline Noll
Joshua Lane Stevens to Garce Vivian Harrell
Samuel Daniel Hughes to Natasha China Bourn, I
Adrienne Celena Amos Rutledge to Covia Michael Boyd
Shanon Joann Gaines to Johnathan James Brend Ford
Miyori Ruth Bennett to Bryan Colton Mares Gardner
Raymond Johnston Lambert to Michelle Lynn Lambert
Lawhondra Nicole Moore to Julian Alphonse Williams
Jillian Faith Vogel to Trenton Alexander Hinson
Emanuel Perez Curiel to Blanca Maria Veliz
Tyler Steven Johnston to Ashley Elizabeth Bunting
Bosy Akeiva Boyd to Monique Deon Laney
Justin Adam Wilmot to Angela Denae Marlowe
Alexander David Litaker to Lindsey Eleanore Carscaddon
Denisse Damaris Ramirez Sola to Yadely D Mendoza Castillo
Alexis Anne-Marie Taylor to Matthew Lane Bostic
Josefina Reyees Martinez to Juan Carlos Andrade Gutierrez
Kristin Renee Parrish to Zachary Shaw Elliott
Marriages for July 2020
Wedding licenses issued by Rowan County Register of Deeds John Brindle • Christopher Martin Truett to Melody Danette Patterson •... read more