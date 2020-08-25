August 25, 2020

  • 73°

Giolito pitches first no-hitter of year as White Sox blank Pirates

By News Service Report

Published 11:25 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

By SCOTT HELD

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito pitched the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed major league season, striking out 13 and permitting just one runner in leading the Chicago White Sox over the Pittsurgh Pirates 4-0 Tuesday night.

With the seats at Guaranteed Rate Field empty, the hollers of his teammates echoed around the ballpark after right fielder Adam Engel extended to catch Erik Gonzalez’s slicing drive toward the line for the final out.

“I’ve been working for this type of game for a while now and it’s really cool that we got it done,” Giolito said.

An All-Star last year, the 26-year-old Giolito (3-2) matched his career high for strikeouts set in his previous start against Detroit.

Only a four-pitch walk to Gonzalez leading off the fourth inning got in Giolito’s way of perfection. The right-hander threw 101 pitches and made quick work of the Pirates — Pittsburgh came into the game batting just .229 this season and has the worst record in the majors.

The White Sox rushed toward the mound after the final out to celebrate Giolito’s first career no-hitter.

Giolito was fully aware in the later innings what was at stake.

“After the seventh, six more outs, looking at who I was facing, became very, very, very possible,” he said, “and then we were able to get it done.”

Giolito said his approach never wavered.

“Just staying with the same, like, mental routine for every single pitch. One pitch at a time. Full focus, full execution, straight through the target,” he said.

Giolito pitched the 19th no-hitter in White Sox history and first since Philip Humber threw a perfect game at Seattle in 2012. This was the seventh time the Pirates have been held hitless, previously by Washington’s Max Scherzer in 2015.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson made a nifty play on a grounder by Bryan Reynolds up the middle in the seventh to preserve the gem. In the ninth, Gonzalez hit a liner that Engel, a fleet center fielder for most of his career, caught on the run at knee-high height.

“Yeah man, I think I got it,” Gonzalez said. “With that at-bat, I was a little bit mad because I don’t want to be part of history.”

Giolito improved to 30-28 in his big league career. He made his debut with Washington in 2016, then was traded after that season to the White Sox in a package for outfielder Adam Eaton.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently have you dined-in at restaurants since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

Pfeiffer quarantines dorm due to COVID-19

Education

Summit Virtual Academy will take different approach to student clubs

Education

RSS updates state, local leaders on return to in-person classes

Crime

Blotter: Suspects wanted for attempted pawn shop break-in

Crime

South Carolina man charged with methamphetamine possession

Crime

China Grove teen charged with child pornography-related offense

BREAKING NEWS

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan

News Main

Basketball: North standout Robinson to play for Averett

Education

Miscalculation means Rowan-Salisbury Schools will buy 400 more laptops

Local

Public Art Committee hears plans for ‘Paint the Pavement’ project in Salisbury

Coronavirus

County reports more than 60 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Elections

Political notebook: Gov. Cooper joins other states in calling for 2020 Census deadline extension

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man banned from Walmart charged with stealing detergent

Local

Ruptured fuel line leads to vehicle fire

Crime

Police: Three-vehicle crash caused by street racing

Crime

Police: Salisbury woman caught breaking into storage unit facility

Crime

Woman faces intoxicated driving charges after crashing into school bus

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about political sign rules, school bus tracking

Elections

Supporters, Mississippi governor rally in Rowan for Dan Forest

Crime

Police arrest 5 during RNC protests in Charlotte

News

Residents flee as Gulf Coast sees possible tandem hurricanes

Local

Racing with recyclables: Kids use ingenuity to craft boats from reusable plastics

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 23

Coronavirus

Trinity Oaks reports spike in positive COVID-19 cases