August 25, 2020

  • 73°

South Carolina man charged with methamphetamine possession

By Shavonne Potts

Published 2:48 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

ROCKWELL — A South Carolina man faces methamphetamine charges after someone called police to report a suspicious person in a vehicle at a local service station.

Deal

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Anthony Michael Deal, 45, of the 700 block of Twin Willow Drive, Rock Hill, with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deal, who was arrested on Sunday, was sitting in his vehicle at Sifford’s Service Station, 7920 U.S. 52. Officers were called there after receiving a call about a person who was possibly unresponsive. A Rowan deputy along with an officer from the Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Authority approached the vehicle to ask the driver if he was OK.

Deal said he pulled over to find his GPS device, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s deputy searched his database to determine if Deal had any arrest warrants while the officer spoke with Deal.

The Sheriff’s Office said the officer told Deal he needed to search Deal as a safety precaution. The officer initially did not find anything, but noted in a report that Deal pulled away when the officer attempted to search his pants pocket. Deal admitted to the officer and deputy he had some methamphetamine in his pocket. The officer found a small amount of meth wrapped in aluminum foil.

Deal admitted he had a smoking pipe in his backpack inside his car. He was arrested and the items were seized.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently have you dined-in at restaurants since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

Pfeiffer quarantines dorm due to COVID-19

Education

Summit Virtual Academy will take different approach to student clubs

Education

RSS updates state, local leaders on return to in-person classes

Crime

Blotter: Suspects wanted for attempted pawn shop break-in

Crime

South Carolina man charged with methamphetamine possession

Crime

China Grove teen charged with child pornography-related offense

BREAKING NEWS

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan

News Main

Basketball: North standout Robinson to play for Averett

Education

Miscalculation means Rowan-Salisbury Schools will buy 400 more laptops

Local

Public Art Committee hears plans for ‘Paint the Pavement’ project in Salisbury

Coronavirus

County reports more than 60 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Elections

Political notebook: Gov. Cooper joins other states in calling for 2020 Census deadline extension

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man banned from Walmart charged with stealing detergent

Local

Ruptured fuel line leads to vehicle fire

Crime

Police: Three-vehicle crash caused by street racing

Crime

Police: Salisbury woman caught breaking into storage unit facility

Crime

Woman faces intoxicated driving charges after crashing into school bus

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about political sign rules, school bus tracking

Elections

Supporters, Mississippi governor rally in Rowan for Dan Forest

Crime

Police arrest 5 during RNC protests in Charlotte

News

Residents flee as Gulf Coast sees possible tandem hurricanes

Local

Racing with recyclables: Kids use ingenuity to craft boats from reusable plastics

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 23

Coronavirus

Trinity Oaks reports spike in positive COVID-19 cases