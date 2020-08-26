Forbes: transfer Wilkins immediately eligible at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes says Virginia Tech transfer Isaiah Wilkins will be immediately eligible this season.

Wilkins is a Winston-Salem native who played two seasons for the Hokies before deciding to transfer to the hometown Demon Deacons. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 4.5 points over his two seasons.

Transfers typically sit a year at their new school, though Wake Forest had been seeking an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility for both Wilkins and Daivien Williamson — who played for Forbes at his former ETSU program.

In a text message to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Forbes said Wilkins has been “cleared to play” while the school is awaiting a decision on Williamson.

The Winston-Salem Journal first reported Wilkins being immediately eligible.

Forbes is one of several coaches at new schools counting on transfer help in their first season. The Demon Deacons added five Division I transfers for next season, including graduates Ian DuBose (Houston Baptist), Jonah Antonio (UNLV) and Jalen Johnson (Tennessee).