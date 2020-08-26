August 27, 2020

  • 75°

Gary Pearce: Is the Electoral College un-American?

By Post Opinion

Published 12:01 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020

By Gary Pearce

In the seven presidential elections since 1988, the Republican candidate has won the national popular vote only once. That was George W. Bush in 2004.

Twice, in 2000 and 2016, Republicans (Bush and Donald Trump) lost the popular vote but won the presidency, thanks to the Electoral College.

This year, President Trump could make the GOP’s popular-vote record one for eight. In fact, polls suggest he could lose the popular vote to Joe Biden by even more than he did to Hillary Clinton. Yet he could still win another four years in the White House.

Pundits fret about what Trump will do if he loses. But what will Trump’s opponents do if he stays in the White House thanks to an Electoral College that was designed in the 18th Century — and that critics say is undemocratic, unrepresentative and un-American?

Already, a poll this month shows, 55% of American adults are either “not too confident” or “not at all confident” that the November elections will be conducted in a fair and equal way. The NBC/SurveyMonkey poll said just 14% are “very confident” and 29% somewhat confident in the fairness of the election.

As always, there’s a partisan split: 65% of Republicans are not confident in election fairness. That’s not surprising considering President Trump’s claims of voter fraud and a rigged election.

But Democrats have doubts, too; 46% of them aren’t confident about November’s results. So are a majority of independents, 56%.

You can bet those numbers will go up if Trump loses the popular vote and still gets reelected.

But don’t expect bipartisan support for abolishing the Electoral College. Republicans like how it has worked for them lately. Democrats hate it for the same reason.

It’s one more divide in our bitterly divided country.

Partisan lenses obscure how the Electoral College distorts presidential races.

Only a dozen or so states matter. The rest are so predictable that candidates pay no attention to them. That’s true of big states like California and New York and tiny ones like Wyoming and Rhode Island. It used to be true of North Carolina, until Barack Obama made us a battleground state.

This year, some analysts say only four states matter: Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

This wasn’t the Founding Fathers’ plan.

The Founders didn’t trust “the people” — which back then meant just white men — to elect presidents. How could voters know enough about the candidates?

They didn’t want Congress to pick the president; Congress would be too powerful.

So they settled on the Electoral College. Each state would elect “electors” who would size up the candidates and choose the best man.

But then states began instructing their electors to vote for the candidate who won the popular vote in their state. That winner-take-all system remains today, except in Maine and Nebraska, which award electors by congressional district.

That’s how we got to presidential elections that are all about battleground states.

Opponents of a national popular vote for president contend that only big cities and big states would get attention. That’s nonsense. The presidential candidates, like candidates for senator, governor and every other office in our nation, would go wherever they could get votes: big cities, small towns, rural areas, suburbs. They’d go to blue states, red states and purple states.

President Trump would campaign in California and New York. Joe Biden would go to Alabama and Oklahoma. They’d go everywhere. They’d go to the people.

That would be good for the candidates, for the people and for America. Most of all, it could save us from an election crisis that tears our country apart.

Gary Pearce blogs at www.NewDayforNC.com.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently have you dined-in at restaurants since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

September issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Elections

If re-elected, Sen. Ford says he will ‘hold the line on spending’ as true conservative

Elections

Rep. Warren draws on decade of experience in state House for re-election campaign

Education

Elizabeth Miller Strickland donates $12 million to High Point University endowment

Education

Y Academy is helping fill the gap during blended learning

News

Partners in learning goes virtual with annual ‘Just as I Am’ fundraiser

Education

Sacred Heart Teachers awarded $10,000 for outdoor learning

Education

One week in, limited COVID-19 positives in public schools, colleges

Coronavirus

COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow at local congregate care facilities

Business

At Belly’s Diner, Linda Knight serves up home cooking favorites

Crime

Woman reports entertainment equipment, other items stolen from storage unit

Coronavirus

COVID-19 numbers remain low at jail, state prison in Rowan

Education

NC State tells students staying on campus to go home

Local

Mississippi governor faces questions after skipping mask at Salisbury event

Crime

Inmate at Piedmont Correctional charged with stashing drugs in light fixture

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Explicit photos of minors found on Kannapolis man’s iPad

Elections

‘Fighting for you’: First lady makes her case for Trump vote

Nation/World

Lawyer says Blake paralyzed, protests erupt for 3rd night

Local

Man accused of firing shots at South Carolina Trump backers

Coronavirus

Pfeiffer quarantines dorm due to COVID-19

Education

Summit Virtual Academy will take different approach to student clubs

Education

RSS updates state, local leaders on return to classes

Crime

Blotter: Suspects wanted for attempted pawn shop break-in

Crime

South Carolina man charged with methamphetamine possession