August 27, 2020

  • 75°

Man accused of firing shots at South Carolina Trump backers

By News Service Report

Published 1:06 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — A man has been accused of firing gunshots at a gathering of President Donald Trump’s supporters along a road in South Carolina.
There were no injuries, police said.

Marquise Damarius Asomani, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested after police responded to a report of shots fired Monday evening in Fort Mill, the Fort Mill Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

About 30 people had gathered and were waving American flags and holding up “Trump” signs, said Sgt. Bill Rhyne with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

On the same day, Trump had made a brief stop at an airport in Greer, about 90 miles west of Fort Mill, after addressing the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

When police arrived Monday, witnesses told them that three men had driven by them multiple times while making “derogatory remarks and yelling obscenities at them” from their car, according to the statement.

They also said the driver of the car then extended his arm through the car window while “holding what appeared to be a handgun,” Zachary said. That’s when witnesses say they heard the gunshots.

Officials did not say if the gunshots were fired at the Trump supporters or towards another area.

Angie Freeman, a Trump supporter, told WSOC-TV she was in a parade of cars with supporters waving the flags when the shots rang out. “We had all the windows down because we had all the flags out the windows, and it was very loud and it was four or five shots,” Freeman said.

Rhyne said the gunshots came from a red Volkswagen Jetta that then drove off down a highway. A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who had just approached the area tried to catch up with the vehicle, he added.

The trooper lost sight of the car after it exited the highway. It was later found by law enforcement officers abandoned behind a closed business in Fort Mill, Rhyne said.

Authorities then stopped a white Chevrolet with four occupants that was leaving that area and identified three people suspected of involvement. Two were released without charges, Major Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department said. Asomani, 23, was taken into custody from that group and charged with multiple charges including six counts of assault, and battery of a high and aggravated nature. His bond was set at $75,000.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently have you dined-in at restaurants since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

September issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Elections

If re-elected, Sen. Ford says he will ‘hold the line on spending’ as true conservative

Elections

Rep. Warren draws on decade of experience in state House for re-election campaign

Education

Elizabeth Miller Strickland donates $12 million to High Point University endowment

Education

Y Academy is helping fill the gap during blended learning

News

Partners in learning goes virtual with annual ‘Just as I Am’ fundraiser

Education

Sacred Heart Teachers awarded $10,000 for outdoor learning

Education

One week in, limited COVID-19 positives in public schools, colleges

Coronavirus

COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow at local congregate care facilities

Business

At Belly’s Diner, Linda Knight serves up home cooking favorites

Crime

Woman reports entertainment equipment, other items stolen from storage unit

Coronavirus

COVID-19 numbers remain low at jail, state prison in Rowan

Education

NC State tells students staying on campus to go home

Local

Mississippi governor faces questions after skipping mask at Salisbury event

Crime

Inmate at Piedmont Correctional charged with stashing drugs in light fixture

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Explicit photos of minors found on Kannapolis man’s iPad

Elections

‘Fighting for you’: First lady makes her case for Trump vote

Nation/World

Lawyer says Blake paralyzed, protests erupt for 3rd night

Local

Man accused of firing shots at South Carolina Trump backers

Coronavirus

Pfeiffer quarantines dorm due to COVID-19

Education

Summit Virtual Academy will take different approach to student clubs

Education

RSS updates state, local leaders on return to classes

Crime

Blotter: Suspects wanted for attempted pawn shop break-in

Crime

South Carolina man charged with methamphetamine possession