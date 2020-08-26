Woman reports entertainment equipment, other items stolen from storage unit

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A woman reported someone broke a lock clasp and entered a storage unit filled with entertainment equipment and other items.

The woman reported to Salisbury police on Tuesday that she had a PlayStation video game console inside the unit, located at Public Storage, 1730 W. Jake Alexander Blvd. She also had $50 worth of socks, a $400 Samsung TV, a microwave she valued at $75, a set of box springs and mattresses valued at $1,000 and chrome wheels valued at $2,290.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• Sarah Jane Dalitz, 41, was charged on Tuesday after officers served two arrest warrants for felony identity theft.

• Jeremy Wayne McKeithan, 33, was charged on Tuesday after officers served a warrant for his arrest on a misdemeanor larceny charge.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A woman who resides in the 500 block of Hill Road reported on Monday someone used her social security number to apply for unemployment.

• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of assault while in the 200 block of Memory Lane.

• A woman reported on Monday someone stole her belongings from her vehicle while in the 3000 block of Foster Road, Cleveland.

• Martin Marietta Materials reported on Monday someone stole items from the 700 block of Quarry Road, Woodleaf.

• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of larceny while in the 100 block of Andrews Ford Road.

• A woman reported on Monday someone stole her vehicle from the 5900 block of Wright Road, Kannapolis.

• A man reported on Monday someone stole a catalytic converter sometime between Aug. 10 to Aug. 16 from the 4900 block of Moose Road, China Grove.

• Lakita Lashae Collins, 35, was charged on Monday with felony possession of a stolen vehicle while at the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Devon Vastine Craddock, 23, was charged on Monday with felony obtaining property by false pretenses while in the 5900 block of Wright Road, Kannapolis.

• Jessica Leigh Bazemore, 30, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor larceny while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

• Braden Christopher Adams, 27, was charged on Monday with assault with a deadly weapon while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

• Robert K. Eustler, 58, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor assault and battery while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.