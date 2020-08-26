August 27, 2020

  • 75°

 Yankees set to play three doubleheaders in five days

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Associated Press

Aaron Judge has rejoined the New York Yankees just in time for the team’s rugged patch — three doubleheaders in a span of five days.

New York’s game against the Atlanta Braves was rained out Tuesday, creating a twinbill in Atlanta. That will be followed by doubleheaders Friday and Sunday vs. the Mets at Yankee Stadium.

“That’s 2020, baby,” New York manager Aaron Boone said. “We’ve got to figure it out. It’s a challenge. Obviously, these seven-inning (doubleheader) games makes it a little more doable, where it’s not as daunting, but there’s no question we’re heading into a tough stretch here.”

The Yankees haven’t played since last Thursday. Their three-game Subway Series against the Mets over the weekend was postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

Judge and Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. came off the injured list Tuesday. Ian Anderson, the No. 3 overall pick in 2016 and the Braves’ top pitching prospect, had been set to make his major league debut and face Gerrit Cole (4-0), who has a 20-game winning streak in the regular season.

CLEVINGER’S RETURN

The Indians are ready to give starter Mike Clevinger another chance — and the ball.
Cleveland will recall Clevinger to pitch against Minnesota Twins for the first time since he and teammate Zach Plesac broke team rules and Major League Baseball COVID-19 protocols and were demoted for their behavior.

Clevinger is 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA in three starts, and hasn’t pitched since Aug. 5.

“It’s time to start the healing process with those guys,” said interim manager Sandy Alomar Jr., who is filling in while Terry Francona attends to health issues. “In order to go places, we’re going to need these guys, and also we’re going to eventually need Tito back.”

Alomar did not speak to Clevinger and Plesac, but was told both showed contrition.

TAIJUAN TRADE TALK

Taijuan Walker starts in what could be his final outing for Seattle. The 28-year-old righty is supposedly attracting interest from the Yankees as the Aug. 31 trade deadline nears.

Walker is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA in five starts, a solid showing after missing nearly all of the last two seasons with Arizona while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The former highly touted prospect will become a free agent and doesn’t have a hefty contract.

Walker is set to face San Diego at Petco Park.

YOU AGAIN?

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (3-1, 2.25 ERA) faces a familiar opponent as he tries to win his third straight start. This will be his 51st game against the Giants, the team he’s seen the most often in his career.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 23-13 with a 1.82 ERA overall vs. San Francisco. Kershaw, who was scratched from an opening day start at Dodger Stadium against the Giants, lost to them on Aug. 8. He’ll try to get even at Oracle Park.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently have you dined-in at restaurants since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

September issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Elections

If re-elected, Sen. Ford says he will ‘hold the line on spending’ as true conservative

Elections

Rep. Warren draws on decade of experience in state House for re-election campaign

Education

Elizabeth Miller Strickland donates $12 million to High Point University endowment

Education

Y Academy is helping fill the gap during blended learning

News

Partners in learning goes virtual with annual ‘Just as I Am’ fundraiser

Education

Sacred Heart Teachers awarded $10,000 for outdoor learning

Education

One week in, limited COVID-19 positives in public schools, colleges

Coronavirus

COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow at local congregate care facilities

Business

At Belly’s Diner, Linda Knight serves up home cooking favorites

Crime

Woman reports entertainment equipment, other items stolen from storage unit

Coronavirus

COVID-19 numbers remain low at jail, state prison in Rowan

Education

NC State tells students staying on campus to go home

Local

Mississippi governor faces questions after skipping mask at Salisbury event

Crime

Inmate at Piedmont Correctional charged with stashing drugs in light fixture

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Explicit photos of minors found on Kannapolis man’s iPad

Elections

‘Fighting for you’: First lady makes her case for Trump vote

Nation/World

Lawyer says Blake paralyzed, protests erupt for 3rd night

Local

Man accused of firing shots at South Carolina Trump backers

Coronavirus

Pfeiffer quarantines dorm due to COVID-19

Education

Summit Virtual Academy will take different approach to student clubs

Education

RSS updates state, local leaders on return to classes

Crime

Blotter: Suspects wanted for attempted pawn shop break-in

Crime

South Carolina man charged with methamphetamine possession