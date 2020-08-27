Blotter: Aug. 28
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
• A man reported Tuesday he was the victim of vandalism while in the 3500 block of Woodleaf Barber Road, Cleveland.
• A man reported on Tuesday he was the victim of theft while in the 200 block of Elliott Drive.
• Drye’s Auto Crushing reported on Tuesday someone stole items from a vehicle at the business in the 3700 block of Mount Hope Church Road.
• A man reported on Tuesday he was the victim of larceny in the 1200 block of Third Creek Church Road, Cleveland.
