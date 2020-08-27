Letter: Smith’s right about putting ‘Fame’ on ballot
I agree with Ronnie Smith’s proposal to put “Fame” on the ballot in November. Such a magnificent sculpture of an angel of God and a veteran who made the ultimate sacrifice should not have its face decided by less than 10 people in a city of 30,000 people.
It’s time to put it on the ballot and let all the citizens of Salisbury decide what should be done with “Fame.”
— Thomas G. Thurston
Salisbury
You Might Like
Letter: Rally proof that some just too ignorant
After reading the article about the Dan Forest “rally” at the fairgrounds, I can’t say I was surprised. The photos... read more