August 27, 2020

  • 75°
Photo submitted - Students socially distanced at the academy. Groups are limited to small cohorts which stay in one area at a time. Spaces are cleaned when groups move between them.

Y Academy is helping fill the gap during blended learning

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 27, 2020

By Carl Blankenship
carl.blankenship@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY – Staff at the Hurley YMCA semi-jokingly call Jennifer Burroughs the principal these days. Burroughs says she feels like one.

The branch Youth Development Coordinator also has a newfound respect for teachers as the Y tries to take on another supportive role in local education

The Y Academy, which can be found in some form in all six of the Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA branches, is modeled on the Y’s usual summer day camp program. The difference is the organization is now trying to provide academic support for students who are still taking on virtual class work.

Burroughs said the result is very different from the normal summer program as the staff is working out how to best offer support. Students spend the mornings on school work and get some recreation in during the afternoon before coming back around for more school.

The program is a response to re-entry plans from Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools. RSS and KCS both have blended models that place students in classes two days a week, while Cabarrus went all virtual in August. The result is more parents need child care during the school year.

Hurley Executive Director Richard Reinholz said the number of students has risen since classes began on Aug. 17. By the middle of the week, the Hurley program had 55 students enrolled, though not every student is there every day. The peak time is Wednesday, when all RSS students are not in class.

Students are placed in small cohorts, the same way they were during the summer, and spaces are cleaned as groups come and go. The cohorts are required by the state in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Students who attend the Summit Virtual Academy are in their own group because their days are different. While traditional students do not have contact with teachers when they aren’t in class, Summit students attend all classes virtually.

Reinholz said the number of virtual students is small enough there is only one cohort, but the branch is ready to create another virtual cohort if needed.

Reinholz and Burroughs agreed, the academy is a challenge and a departure from what the Y would normally be doing this time of year, but it is not a burden and the organization views the program as a service to the community.

Burroughs said it is all worth it for the families who have reached out thanking the Y for what the program is doing for them.

The Y is able to do this because its other programs are stripped back due to the pandemic. The branches are only able to provide pool access, some outdoor fitness classes and services for those with medical permission. Most of the other programming is on hold.

Saleeby-Fisher branch Executive Director Amanda Hesse said the program at her branch serves about 65 students total. She described the program as a huge shift, and the biggest challenge right now is getting enough staff to support the maximum capacity of the program. The Saleeby-Fisher branch could accommodate 80 kids at maximum, but it does not have enough staff to do so.

Rehinolz said if the district went all virtual, the program would suddenly be full.

Rowan County United Way is supporting the academy by committing funds help cover a portion of the tuition for the academy so the program can be available to more families. The commitment from the United way runs through December.

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently have you dined-in at restaurants since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

September issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Elections

If re-elected, Sen. Ford says he will ‘hold the line on spending’ as true conservative

Elections

Rep. Warren draws on decade of experience in state House for re-election campaign

Education

Elizabeth Miller Strickland donates $12 million to High Point University endowment

Education

Y Academy is helping fill the gap during blended learning

News

Partners in learning goes virtual with annual ‘Just as I Am’ fundraiser

Education

Sacred Heart Teachers awarded $10,000 for outdoor learning

Education

One week in, limited COVID-19 positives in public schools, colleges

Coronavirus

COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow at local congregate care facilities

Business

At Belly’s Diner, Linda Knight serves up home cooking favorites

Crime

Woman reports entertainment equipment, other items stolen from storage unit

Coronavirus

COVID-19 numbers remain low at jail, state prison in Rowan

Education

NC State tells students staying on campus to go home

Local

Mississippi governor faces questions after skipping mask at Salisbury event

Crime

Inmate at Piedmont Correctional charged with stashing drugs in light fixture

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Explicit photos of minors found on Kannapolis man’s iPad

Elections

‘Fighting for you’: First lady makes her case for Trump vote

Nation/World

Lawyer says Blake paralyzed, protests erupt for 3rd night

Local

Man accused of firing shots at South Carolina Trump backers

Coronavirus

Pfeiffer quarantines dorm due to COVID-19

Education

Summit Virtual Academy will take different approach to student clubs

Education

RSS updates state, local leaders on return to classes

Crime

Blotter: Suspects wanted for attempted pawn shop break-in

Crime

South Carolina man charged with methamphetamine possession