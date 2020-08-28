August 28, 2020

One dead after three-vehicle crash on Yadkin River bridge

By Shavonne Potts

Published 11:23 am Friday, August 28, 2020

SALISBURY — A Lexington woman was killed late Thursday night after her stranded vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck on Interstate 85 near the Davidson/Rowan County line.

Ebony Evans-Kindle, 31, who was driving a 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse, pulled to the right shoulder of the Yadkin River bridge with a flat tire awaiting help, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol Sgt. David Morgan.

Sometime before 8:30 p.m. a 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer hauling a commercial mower was traveling south. A piece of the mower was sticking off the right side of the bed slightly, but the driver, Michael Moore, 42, was driving a permitted oversized load, Morgan said.

The tractor-trailer struck the Mitsubishi, causing it to strike a guardrail and come to rest without any lights on and facing north in the far right lane.

A 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Salisbury resident Will Kepley, 17, was also traveling south on I-85. Kepley’s truck struck the Mitsubishi head-on, causing the truck to overturn and come to rest in the roadway on its top, Morgan said. After the second collision, the Mitsubishi came to rest partially on the roadway of I-85.

Medical personnel pronounced Evans-Kindle deceased at the scene. It’s not believed that Kepley and a passenger were seriously injured.

Moore, the tractor-trailer driver, pulled his vehicle over on the shoulder of the road and reported the collision.

The investigating trooper determined alcohol and speed were not believed to be involved in the crash, Morgan said. Seat belts were worn by the drivers.

The Highway Patrol’s Motor Carrier Enforcement was on the scene and completed a commercial motor vehicle inspection of the 18-wheeler. The interstate was shut down by the accident for sometime.

