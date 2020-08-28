Quotes of the Week

“We have more non-whites and non-white men in our police department than at any other time that I could find in the history of our police department, and the community responded favorably to that because they wanted a police department that mirrored the community.”

— Shon Barnes, deputy chief of the Salisbury Police Department who is leaving for a position in Chicago

“We’re still in the process of adjusting to the new safety measures, but even with the safety measures in place, I am so thankful for the opportunity to come back together physically and build deeper relationships with my students.”

— Sonja Davis, North Hills High School teacher on students returning to the private school campus

“Let’s not kid ourselves, everybody has some level of anxiety.”

— Marvin Moore, Salisbury High School principal after the second group of students returned to in-person classes

“It’s extremely generous and very nice. It’s nice to know people still care.”

— Alexandria Petty, Salisbury police officer at the law enforcement appreciation luncheon put on by the staff of Powles Staton Funeral Home

“Given the constraints of COVID and the profoundly divisive language we’ve endured from top elected officials over the past four years, the speeches from Republicans, Democrats and everyday people left me feeling inspired and hopeful.”

— Al Heggins, Salisbury mayor pro tem speaking about the all-virtual Democratic National Convention

“We’ve got to meet the young people where they’re at. The kids have a negative mindset right now and a negative mindset can lead to somethings that they may regret.”

— Andrew Mitchell, on youth advocacy program in East Spencer

“We were competing with a couple of other existing facilities. For them to come back to us with another expansion says a lot about Rowan County.”

— Greg Edds, county commissioner speaking of Continental Structural Plastics’ decision to invest $45 million and add 61 jobs to its local facility