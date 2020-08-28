Thieves use 55-gallon trash cans to take cigarettes from Stokes Ferry Road store

SALISBURY — Police are looking into a late-night break-in at the SV Discount store after thieves used 55-gallon trash cans to steal cigarettes.

The owner of the business, located at 1621 Stokes Ferry Road, told Salisbury Police the security alarm activated about 30 minutes after he left the store on Thursday. The owner said the front door was ajar when he arrived and two 55-gallon trash cans were lying near the store on the sidewalk, said Detective Russ DeSantis.

DeSantis said the owner told police he locked the door and said found several cartons of cigarettes on the floor behind the front counter. The store’s surveillance video, meanwhile, showed a silver, newer model Toyota back up to the front door sometime around 11:30 p.m. Three males exited. The men had on face masks and gloves, according to video.

The men pulled the trash cans from the vehicle, used a crowbar to pry open the door and took the trash cans inside. They were shown on video filling the trash cans with cartons of cigarettes. One person was shown with a bag that he filled with merchandise.

The men dumped the merchandise into the back of the vehicle and left the scene. They left the trash cans behind.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245 or Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333.