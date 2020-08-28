August 28, 2020

Wreck on Yadkin River bridge shuts down I-85

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, August 28, 2020

Rescue crews were called out to a traffic accident on the I-85 bridge over the Yadkin River on Thursday night and one person was reported pinned in a vehicle.

An infant was reported ejected from one of the cars involved, but details on the extent of any injuries were unclear. There was also some confusion originally about whether Davidson County or Rowan County personnel would be handling the call that came in just before 8:30 p.m.

One vehicle in the southbound lanes was reported overturned, while a gray Toyota Prius was the other involved and remained upright with the driver able to walk away from the accident.

Personnel on the scene later reported a tractor trailer had struck one vehicle that was damaged.

The interstate was shut down by the accident and one of the fire department crews reported more than 200 vehicles lined up blocking their return to the station.

