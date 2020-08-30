Faith briefs — Aug. 30

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation seeks grant applicants for local and international projects

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation in Salisbury is now using a new online process for accepting applications for its fall grant cycle. Established in 1973, the foundation has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to local and international organizations and projects engaged in Christian service. Beginning this cycle, the foundation is offering a fully online application process to make it easier for non-profit organizations to apply.

The foundation seeks to assist in funding projects or programs that address social problems and provide opportunities for positive interactions across socio-economic and other demographic distinctions. The two funds have supported opportunities for at-risk youth and families, provided educational programs, and enriched communities through exposure to the cultural arts. Selected programs typically demonstrate innovation, thoroughness, passion, and commitment to changing lives in their communities.

The Fund B grant is available for foreign missions. Preference is given to projects with a connection to Episcopal-sponsoring organizations.

The Fund C grant supports projects or programs in North Carolina with preference given to those in the Salisbury-Rowan community.

For more information about the St. Luke’s Foundation, these grant opportunities, and to apply, go to www.stlukessalisbury.net/foundation . Inquiries may also be sent to foundation@stlukessalisbury.net .

Lyerly Evangelical anniversary

Lyerly Evangelical Church in Rockwell celebrated its 129th anniversary on Aug. 23, the exact date of the chartering of the congregation in 1891. Co-founder Dr. J.M.L. Lyerly, a prominent humanitarian, also established Nazareth Orphans’ Home (1906), the Crescent Academy and Business College (1896), and the Crescent Post Office (1898).

Darren Custer, a son of the congregation awaiting ordination, was the speaker for homecoming. A men’s trio, consisting of Music Director David Hutchens, Pastor W.C. Gaither Jr., and Darren Custer, sang “Love Grew Where the Blood Fell.”

Special recognition was given to Adalie Harrison, recipient of the church’s first ever scholarship. She is a freshman at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Lyerly Evangelical Church worships at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday with social distancing and face masks. The service is also on Facebook’s Live and www.GraceInTruth.org

Dr. W.C. Gaither Jr., is pastor.

Allen Temple anniversary Allen Temple Presbyterian Church will be celebrating its 135th anniversary at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, during morning worship. Rev. Alberta McLaughlin will be the speaker.