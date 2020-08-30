August 30, 2020

Labor Day Golf: Two days of qualifying completed

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 30, 2020

Staff report

SALISBURY — Outstanding scores are being posted in qualifying for the Crowder-Dorsett Memorial 4-Ball Labor Day Golf Tournament.

The team of Corey Basinger/Doug McDonald made nine birdies on Friday to shoot 63, but that effort was topped on Saturday when the team of John Dyer/Kevin Lentz carded a 62.

Saturday qualifiers battled rain and strong winds at the Country Club of Salisbury.

The teams of Eric Mulkey/Nick Lyerly and Lee Frick/Blake Wray managed 64s on Saturday.

The team of Derek Lipe/William Little is next at 65.

Three teams have posted 67s —  Josh Brincefield/Charlie Barr 67, Clark Alcorn/Alex Nianouris and Steve Chatt/Jack Chatt.

Ryan Honeycutt/Keith Dorsett, Wally Eidson/Kyle Venrick and Colline Ajidra/Emmanuel Jakisa shot 68s.

 Livingstone golfers from Uganda have added international flavor to the event, including the Adjidra/Jakisa pairing.

In the Senior Division (55+), Joey Boley and Richard Cobb will be the top seed as the defending champs.

Leaders so far in qualifying have been the team of Gary Fesperman/Steve Gegorek with a 67, and Jim Christy/Jim Hubbard with a 68.

In the Super Senior Division (65+), the team of John Henderlite/John Kyger paces qualifying after posting a 68 on Saturday.

The team of Jim Lynch/Grady Summerlin is the defending champ.

Playoffs will be conducted Sunday, as needed.

See www.salisburypost.com for all qualifying rounds from Friday and Saturday.

 

