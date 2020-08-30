Norris 50th Anniversary

Mr. J. Eric Norris and Mrs. Kathy Weaver Norris of Salisbury celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 23, 2020. The couple was united in marriage on August 23, 1970 at First United Church of Christ in Salisbury by minister Dr. Lonnie Carpenter.

Mr. Norris is a retired real estate appraiser. He retired as partner with Omni Appraisal Service after nine and a half years and he was previously Vice-President at Omnibank for 25 years.

Mrs. Norris is a retired elementary school teacher. She retired after 31 years of teaching, primarily at Faith Elementary School.

The couple has two daughters, Erin Nicole Norris of Charlotte and Kristen Norris Rogers and husband Jonathan, of Huntersville. They have two grandsons, Zackary Jonathan and Tyson Mark Rogers.

The couple celebrated their 50th anniversary with a dinner hosted by their daughters that included family and close friends at their daughter Kristen’s home in Huntersville on August 22, 2020.