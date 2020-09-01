September 1, 2020

Letter: Bill in Congress could put ‘Fame’ in National Cemetery

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 1, 2020

I believe our U.S. House Representatives and Senate would get behind a bill that the entire Congress would pass to have “Fame” placed in the National Cemetery.

The National Cemetery should be promoted as a visitor site more aggressively. It is like a mini Arlington.

— John Leatherman

Salisbury

