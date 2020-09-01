Letter: Bill in Congress could put ‘Fame’ in National Cemetery
I believe our U.S. House Representatives and Senate would get behind a bill that the entire Congress would pass to have “Fame” placed in the National Cemetery.
The National Cemetery should be promoted as a visitor site more aggressively. It is like a mini Arlington.
— John Leatherman
Salisbury
