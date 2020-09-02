September 2, 2020

  • 90°

Blotter: Sept. 3

By Shavonne Potts

Published 1:47 pm Wednesday, September 2, 2020

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Tuesday she was the victim of larceny while in the 1200 block of Mirror Park Drive.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole items from his vehicle while parked in the 900 block of Confederate Avenue.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Monday someone attempted to break into his property in the 200 block of Lockhart Road, Kannapolis.

• A woman reported someone stole ladders from her backyard in the 100 block of Scott Trail.

• Webb Road Flea Market reported on Monday someone broke into drink machines at the establishment located at 375 Leach Road.

• Eric Lamar Hahn, 51, was charged on Monday with felony possession of a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Earnhardt Road.

• Ashtin Rose Auman, 26, was charged on Monday with felony possession of methamphetamine while in the 700 block of Earnhardt Road.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    Have you or someone you know tested positive for COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Landis resident among 19 charged with voter fraud

Coronavirus

Salisbury VA one of three sites for research study on COVID-19 treatment drug

Crime

Suspicious behavior inside store leads to drug charges

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 3

Coronavirus

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, nine this week

Nation/World

Police: LA deputies shoot, kill Black man who dropped gun

Coronavirus

Since reopening, 3,000 NC college students got coronavirus

Coronavirus

Cooper allows gyms partially open, keeps bars closed

Business

Exercise enthusiasts rejoice as Planet Fitness reopens in Salisbury

Education

COVID-19 pandemic produces some enrollment declines at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

East Spencer

Company talks building affordable housing in East Spencer

China Grove

Dance studio expansion OK’d in China Grove

Business

City Council receives report on demand for downtown living, office space

Coronavirus

Three new COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes; preschool becomes COVID-19 cluster

Elections

Rowan Board of Elections talks plans for Election Day, early, absentee voting

Crime

Blotter: Vehicle break-ins reported on Kings Terrace

BREAKING NEWS

Governor announces phase 2.5 of reopening starts Friday

Business

Planet Fitness reopens doors ahead of governor’s announcement

News

Payments to parents in NC Republicans’ virus relief package

Crime

Sheriff’s Office connects truck found at Dollar General to break-in

Crime

Woman faces charges after deputies find heroin in storage building with air mattress

Crime

Salisbury man, woman charged with breaking into mobile home

Business

Knight Drive-In sees success with its movies during COVID-19

Local

City council to consider annexation of local apartments; receive downtown development update