September 3, 2020

  • 81°

YSUP Rowan awarded grant funding for 4th year

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 3, 2020

By Shavonne Potts
shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — YSUP Rowan was awarded funding for the fourth year from the Drug-Free Communities Support Program, allowing the organization to continue implementation of programs targeted at preventing substance misuse among teens.

The announcement came this week from Rep. Ted Budd, who previously supported a bill to ensure the funding for YSUP Rowan and other Drug-Free Communities Support Programs. The organization received a $125,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Injury Prevention & Control.

“Even as we fight a pandemic, the opioid epidemic has gotten worse. Drug overdoses have increased dramatically in 2020. That’s why these support programs are so important. These funds will help keep our kids away from these harmful drugs so they can stay healthy and safe,” Budd said.

Karen South Jones, coalition coordinator and executive director of the Rowan County Youth Services Bureau, said the organization was delighted to be recognized with a fourth year of funding.

“YSUP Rowan (Youth Substance Use Prevention Rowan) uses a comprehensive blend of individually and environmentally focused efforts across multiple sectors of the community to reduce and to prevent adolescent substance misuse,” she said.

Jones said the organization has implemented evidence-based strategies to address teen vaping by using materials and social media conceived by its Youth Council.

“YSUP has coordinated and promoted medication take-back events because our local data indicated that young people who misuse prescription medications obtain those drugs in their own homes or the homes of relatives,” she said.

Jones said this fall, YSUP Rowan will implement an alcohol sticker shock campaign with messages targeting those who buy alcohol for underage young people, “because our local data shows that of-age, near peers are the primary sources for them.”

“Finally, and specific to the times in which we are living, YSUP Rowan is creating and distributing information to retailers to the importance of properly checking the identification of alcohol purchases who are wearing masks,” she said.

Jones said the youth council is looking for middle and high school students who want to use their voices and talents to reduce substance use among their peers. Interested students may find out more on the YSUP website (ysuprowan.org), Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    Have you or someone you know tested positive for COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Hood Theological Seminary awarded $1 million grant

Local

NC virus relief aid heads to Cooper as General Assembly ends

Coronavirus

Rowan County’s COVID-19 positive rate improves

Crime

Spencer man jailed on 2018 drug charges

Crime

Man charged with drug possession, gives name of friend

News

NC Senate approves $1B federal virus relief package

Nation/World

Trump takes jab at Biden during V-J Day visit to battleship

News

Authorized to reopen: Local museums, parks put plans in place for Friday

Local

Highway Patrol to increase enforcement during Labor Day week, weekend

Education

Livingstone campus opens with COVID-19 testing

News Main

Getting cut changed East grad Simpson’s life

Nation/World

Michael Jordan gets stake in DraftKings for advisory role

Local

Mother’s final act to unbuckle daughter seat before deadly crash

Education

Concord Mayor appointed to RCCC Board of Trustees

Education

Veteran teacher blends technology, tradition in unusual year

Education

Sheeks joins board for Boys and Girls Homes

Education

RCCC Manufacturing Institute partner offers sustainable career training

Elections

In NC House race, Heggins campaigns on consistency, dedication to human rights

Business

City’s share of May tax revenue exceeds expectations; Hotwire subscribers up

Local

YSUP Rowan awarded grant funding for 4th year

Education

Seven more COVID-19 positives in Rowan-Salisbury Schools, still no clusters

Crime

Landis resident among 19 charged with voter fraud

Coronavirus

Salisbury VA one of three sites for research study on COVID-19 treatment drug

Crime

Suspicious behavior inside store leads to drug charges