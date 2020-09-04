Blotter: Drug charges follow call about armed men at apartments

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A 911 call about armed men at a local apartment complex led police to charge a Salisbury man with drug possession.

Salisbury Police on Wednesday charged Tadarren Lashand Mosley, 20, of Harrel Street, with misdemeanor simple possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., someone called to tell police they saw three men armed with guns and a shotgun at the Zion Hills apartment complex, located at 1614 Standish St., said detective Russ DeSantis.

Police stopped a white Toyota Avalon with three men inside. DeSantis said one of the three men ran off. One of the men kept touching his waistband area. He became agitated when the officer asked him what he was doing, DeSantis said.

The men were removed from the vehicle. They denied permission for the officer to search. When the driver opened the car door to get his license, a container fell out of the car. The container allegedly held a bag of marijuana and a digital scale. The officer allegedly also found 28 grams of marijuana separated into individual bags.

No guns were found, DeSantis said.

The driver told the officer it was not marijuana and that he bought it from a tobacco shop.

He has since been released from the Rowan County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A larceny from a vehicle was reported on Wednesday in the 800 block of Brenner Avenue.

• A man reported on Wednesday his tag was stolen from his vehicle which was broken down in the 600 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A man reported on Wednesday someone fired gunshots into his house while they were out in the 200 block of South Link Avenue.

• Gun shell casings were found in the roadway in the 700 block of South Church Street. No property was damaged and no one reported injuries.

• Teresa Ann Burgess, 51, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor larceny from Walmart.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole items from his property in the 3500 block of Stokes Ferry Road.

• A woman reported on Tuesday she was the victim of larceny from the 1600 block of U.S. 801 that occurred sometime between Aug. 20 and Tuesday.

• A woman reported on Tuesday she was the victim of an assault while in the 5600 block of Goodman Lake Road.

• A woman reported on Tuesday she was the victim of larceny while in the 700 block of Gold Knob Road.

• A man reported on Tuesday he was the victim of vandalism in the 2500 block of Morgan Road, Gold Hill.

• Rowan County Parks and Recreation reported someone damaged property at Dan Nicholas Park at 6800 Bringle Ferry Road.

• A woman reported on Tuesday she was the victim of a burglary in the 7300 block of Old Mocksville Road.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole his utility trailer from the 2400 block of Rary Road, Cleveland.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole items from his vehicle while it was parked in the 100 block of Russell Farm Road, Kannapolis.