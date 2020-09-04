September 6, 2020

  • 61°

Four injured in Mooresville Road traffic accident

By Staff Report

Published 7:58 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

SALISBURY — Rescue crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision Friday evening that injured four.

The accident shut Mooresville Road down at Edgewood Farm Road. The incident was possibly related to an earlier domestic disturbance that involved the larceny of a vehicle, according to emergency scanner traffic.

A medical helicopter was called in to transfer one of the injured from Rowan Regional Medical Center. Two of the victims were in a Chevrolet Tahoe and the other two were in a Chevrolet Impala.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Families visit N.C. Transportation Museum on reopening day

Local

Local actor, director remembers actor Chadwick Boseman

Lifestyle

Exercising your options: Getting a good workout even if you’re not ready to return to the gym

Local

‘More good than bad:’ Local legislators satisfied with state’s COVID-19 relief package

Business

For Economic Development Commission, luring new business to town is like a game of dodgeball

Local

September is national Library Card Sign-up Month

Education

East Spencer charter school reopens with strong enrollment

Coronavirus

16 COVID-19 deaths in Rowan reported in one week

Kannapolis

Dr. Carson meets Officer Carson and both were ‘in right place at right time’

Business

New life in an old building: Hamm’s Cafe follows in footsteps of East Spencer’s Krider’s Cafe

Business

Biz Roundup: Meals on Wheels flips the script, launches program to support local businesses

Nation/World

News roundup: Dueling versions of reality define first week of fall campaign

News

Court: Money owed can’t block voting rights for NC felons

Coronavirus

Cooper says he’ll sign state COVID-19 aid package

Local

Four injured in Mooresville Road traffic accident

Crime

Blotter: No one injured after shots fired into home

Crime

Man faces charges in incident that required staples to close laceration

Crime

New charge added for man accused of child abduction

Local

Spencer’s new assistant manager will take reins of town government in 2021

Coronavirus

Six new COVID-19 deaths make Rowan sixth in state

Education

Publicly funded pre-K more complicated, challenging for providers, parents

Business

Salisbury’s Lane Wallace part of trio to inspire energy-efficient restaurant

News

State roundup: Abortion-rights groups sue to overturn NC restrictions

Local

YMCA sends off longest-serving employee after 42 years