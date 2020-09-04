Man faces charges in incident that required staples to close laceration

SALISBURY – A Salisbury woman required staples to close a large laceration that resulted from being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday.

Daquan Shaheem Bolt, 24, of Salisbury, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, misdemeanor communicating threats and misdemeanor resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer the following day in connection to the incident.

Bolt allegedly picked up the victim on Tuesday from her home in Salisbury, and the pair traveled to High Rock Lake to talk. After a disagreement, the victim got out of the vehicle, expecting Bolt to leave and went to retrieve something from the back of the vehicle. That’s when Bolt allegedly backed into her, inflicting the wound on her head, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim fled, fearing for her safety. She was later transported to the emergency room.

On Wednesday, deputies with Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrived at an Oakmont Court home looking for Bolt. The sheriff’s office said deputies were voluntarily allowed to search the home after being told Bolt was not there. Bolt was discovered in a closet and arrested.

As a result, officers charged Cheryl Bolt McLeod, 57, and Dedrick Jaiquezz Daniels, 19, were arrested and charged with misdemeanor resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer.