September 4, 2020

  • 88°

New charge added for man accused of child abduction

By Carl Blankenship

Published 3:03 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

SALISBURY – Ira Ralph Wilson, 21, was charged Thursday with felony transportation of material showing a minor engaged in sexual activity.

The charge is in addition to charges of felony child abduction and contributing to the delinquency of a minor with which Wilson was charged with on Aug. 3.

According Salisbury Police Department, Wilson traveled from Arizona on a bus to visit a girl he met online. The girl’s parents sent him away when he arrived and later found she had disappeared.

Detectives performed a trace on the girl’s phone and found her in Kannapolis with Wilson, where he was arrested.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    Have you or someone you know tested positive for COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Blotter: No one injured after shots fired into home

Crime

Man faces charges in incident that required staples to close laceration

Crime

New charge added for man accused of child abduction

Local

Spencer’s new assistant manager will take reins of town government in 2021

Coronavirus

Six new COVID-19 deaths make Rowan sixth in state

Education

Publicly funded pre-K more complicated, challenging for providers, parents

Business

Salisbury’s Lane Wallace part of trio to inspire energy-efficient restaurant

News

State roundup: Abortion-rights groups sue to overturn NC restrictions

Local

YMCA sends off longest-serving employee after 42 years

Crime

Blotter: Drug charges follow call about armed men at apartments

Education

Hood Theological Seminary awarded $1 million grant

Local

NC virus relief aid heads to Cooper as General Assembly ends

Coronavirus

Rowan County’s COVID-19 positive rate improves

Crime

Spencer man jailed on 2018 drug charges

Crime

Man charged with drug possession, gives name of friend

News

NC Senate approves $1B federal virus relief package

Nation/World

Trump takes jab at Biden during V-J Day visit to battleship

News

Authorized to reopen: Local museums, parks put plans in place for Friday

Local

Highway Patrol to increase enforcement during Labor Day week, weekend

Education

Livingstone campus opens with COVID-19 testing

News Main

Getting cut changed East grad Simpson’s life

Nation/World

Michael Jordan gets stake in DraftKings for advisory role

Local

Mother’s final act to unbuckle daughter seat before deadly crash

Education

Concord Mayor appointed to RCCC Board of Trustees