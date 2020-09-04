New charge added for man accused of child abduction

SALISBURY – Ira Ralph Wilson, 21, was charged Thursday with felony transportation of material showing a minor engaged in sexual activity.

The charge is in addition to charges of felony child abduction and contributing to the delinquency of a minor with which Wilson was charged with on Aug. 3.

According Salisbury Police Department, Wilson traveled from Arizona on a bus to visit a girl he met online. The girl’s parents sent him away when he arrived and later found she had disappeared.

Detectives performed a trace on the girl’s phone and found her in Kannapolis with Wilson, where he was arrested.