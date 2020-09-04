September 4, 2020

  • 84°

Spencer’s new assistant manager will take reins of town government in 2021

By Staff Report

Published 1:45 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

SPENCER — Peter Franzese will be the town’s new assistant manager and eventually take over the manager job for David Treme, the town announced Friday. 

Franzese is currently the public affairs and projects manager for the city of Concord. The town of Spencer said there will be a transition period with Treme, a veteran town manager who has served in the interim role since June 2019, and that the Board of Aldermen intend to promote Franzese to the permanent manager in 2021. He’ll officially start as assistant manager in October.

As manager, Franzese will lead Spencer’s team of 25 staff in providing core governmental, planning, public safety and public works services to a town of about 3,241. Key initiatives identified in the town’s strategic plan include redevelopment of Park Plaza Center, neighborhood housing rehabilitation initiatives, development of a multiuse site on the Yadkin River, engaging the community and prioritizing the diversity of town staff. 

“I am grateful for this opportunity to serve in Spencer,” said Franzese. “At our core and no matter our role, our job as local government staff is to provide excellent service to the community—and communication plays an essential part. My current and former colleagues, as well as Concord’s managers and elected officials, have instilled in me a priority on genuine partnership with the community. I look forward to listening to community members, elected officials, and staff in serving the town of Spencer with this same spirit.” 

Peter Franzese

During his 12-year career in Concord, Franzese has cultivated a wide-ranging skill set and a strong commitment to public service, a news release said. After being hired by now-retired Concord City Manager Brian Hiatt in 2008, he took on responsibilities as public affairs and projects manager within two years and gained experience in contract management, media relations, website development and citizen engagement. In Concord, his department manages official city publications, digital content and social media. He also coordinates signature outreach initiatives of the city and manages the city’s relationship with providers of contracted data services and Rocky River Golf Club functions. 

“Peter has been an invaluable asset to the City of Concord,” said Concord City Manager Lloyd Payne. “He continues to be the consummate professional in all that he has accomplished and prides himself on being a team player. I will miss Peter’s steady leadership, but am thrilled for this opportunity for him and wish him the best in Spencer.” 

Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said Franzese’s energy, drive and knowledge along with a good sense of humor have made him an asset for the city.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Peter and I know that he will develop rapidly in his new role for the town of Spencer,” Dusch said.

Franzese holds bachelor’s degree in political science and master’s of public administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He has also completed the UNC School of Government’s Leading for Results and Municipal Administration programs. Peter and his wife, Chelsea, reside in Rowan County with their two children. He enjoys spending time with family, aviation, UNC athletics, tinkering with gadgets, and home and auto repair. 

Spencer’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen will introduce Franzese to the community at their September 8 meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed at facebook.com/TownofSpencerNC

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    Have you or someone you know tested positive for COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Blotter: No one injured after shots fired into home

Crime

Man faces charges in incident that required staples to close laceration

Crime

New charge added for man accused of child abduction

Local

Spencer’s new assistant manager will take reins of town government in 2021

Coronavirus

Six new COVID-19 deaths make Rowan sixth in state

Education

Publicly funded pre-K more complicated, challenging for providers, parents

Business

Salisbury’s Lane Wallace part of trio to inspire energy-efficient restaurant

News

State roundup: Abortion-rights groups sue to overturn NC restrictions

Local

YMCA sends off longest-serving employee after 42 years

Crime

Blotter: Drug charges follow call about armed men at apartments

Education

Hood Theological Seminary awarded $1 million grant

Local

NC virus relief aid heads to Cooper as General Assembly ends

Coronavirus

Rowan County’s COVID-19 positive rate improves

Crime

Spencer man jailed on 2018 drug charges

Crime

Man charged with drug possession, gives name of friend

News

NC Senate approves $1B federal virus relief package

Nation/World

Trump takes jab at Biden during V-J Day visit to battleship

News

Authorized to reopen: Local museums, parks put plans in place for Friday

Local

Highway Patrol to increase enforcement during Labor Day week, weekend

Education

Livingstone campus opens with COVID-19 testing

News Main

Getting cut changed East grad Simpson’s life

Nation/World

Michael Jordan gets stake in DraftKings for advisory role

Local

Mother’s final act to unbuckle daughter seat before deadly crash

Education

Concord Mayor appointed to RCCC Board of Trustees