Biz Roundup: Meals on Wheels flips the script, launches program to support local businesses

SALISBURY — Roles will be reversed in this year’s September Sip, Sup, and Shop, a month-long event that in years past has seen local businesses support Meals on Wheels Rowan by donating proceeds or food.

This year, with some small businesses suffering as a result of COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, Meals on Wheels Rowan is running a campaign to bring awareness and customers to local businesses.

“It has been a tough year for small businesses,” Teresa Casmus, the chairperson for September Sip, Sup and Shop, said in a news release. “This year it is our turn to support our local businesses. When business was robust, many of these businesses contributed to us, and we know they will support us again in the future. We are not asking businesses to do anything for us; we want to support them.”

Meals on Wheels will utilize its social media and other means to promote local businesses that have supported them in the past. Retail businesses and restaurants will also receive table top tents, bag stuffers and posters with the campaign’s logo.

“We have over 2,000 volunteers, participants, and followers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram,” Rose Jones, social media manager for Meals on Wheels said in a news release. “As we post promotions for each company, we hope our followers will share and support each business.”

Meals on Wheels Rowan is implementing a tangible way for the organization’s workers and supporters to show that they’ve patronized local restaurants and shops.

“This year, we have special ‘leave behind’ cards available to our volunteers, donors, and friends,” Jones said in a news release. “The cards indicate that ‘We support you.’ Each card has a place for the business patron to write their name and their relationship to Meals on Wheels, whether board member, volunteer, staff, or supporter. We can and will do all we can to support our participating businesses.”

An online calendar for September Sip, Sup, and Shop can be found at www.mowrowan.org/sipsupshop.

James Davis recognized for second-straight year in ‘Best Lawyers in America’

SALISBURY — Salisbury attorney James A. Davis, of the Davis Law Firm, has once again been recognized in “The Best Lawyers in America.”

The publication compiles a list of attorneys through surveys in which leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their peers. The 2021 edition includes only about 6% of licensed lawyers in the nation.

This is the second time and second-consecutive year that Davis has received this honor.

Davis, now a five-time “Super Lawyers” award recipient, is a certified specialist in federal and state criminal law with a trial practice in criminal, domestic and general litigation. He serves on the N.C. State Bar’s disciplinary hearing commission and previously served on the specialization criminal law committee and board of continuing legal education.

Davis routinely lectures at criminal law, family law, and trial practice training programs.

The Davis Law Firm has served Rowan County and the surrounding area for more than 65 years. Davis’ father, Robert M. “Bob” Davis, founded the practice in 1950.

Davis, a Rowan County native, has been an attorney with the firm since 1991 and has led the firm since his father’s death in 2005.

Davis has four children and serves on the board of directors of the Rowan County YMCA and Rowan Helping Ministries, the board of trustees of Charleston Southern University, and the board of visitors at Catawba College. He also coaches in local recreation and YMCA youth sports leagues.

Henkel begins to expand, breaks ground on new production area

SALISBURY — Henkel Adhesive Technologies announced a $45 million expansion at its existing plant in Salisbury in summer of 2019.

Recently, the company broke ground on its expanded facility, which is expected to be operational by the end of 2021.

A maker of adhesives, sealants and functional coating, Henkel is now in the process of constructing a state-of-the-art building where ultraviolet-curable acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives can be produced. The new facility will allow Henkel to provide more sustainable and innovative pressure sensitive adhesive solutions to the tape, label, medical and graphic films markets.

“This is an exciting time for Henkel as we begin construction of our first UV pressure sensitive adhesive manufacturing facility here in North America,” Gary Rzonca, Henkel’s vice president of packaging and consumer goods in North America, said in a news release. “We remain focused on enhancing the consumer experience bringing real value to our customers and their brands.”

Henkel is a multinational company based in Germany.

Help offered by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to small business impacted by COVID-19

SALISBURY —The Small Business Center at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is offering free counseling and support to businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The program, titled BRACE (Business Rebound as COVID-19 Evolves), will provide businesses with coaching sessions and services. To be eligible for BRACE, a business must meet these requirements:

Must be located within Cabarrus or Rowan County

Business had to be started before Jan. 1, 2020.

Impact by COVID-19 must be demonstrated

Priority for the program will be given to business owners who fit into one of these categories: minority, LGBTQ, veteran, persons with disabilities.

The deadline to apply for BRACE is Sept. 30. More information can be found at www.sbcbrace.com.

The Small Business Center is also offering webinars and virtual workshops to business owners throughout September. More information can be found at www.ncsbc.net.

Novant Health expands system of cancer care services

SALISBURY — Novant Health has integrated cancer care services across western North Carolina to create the Novant Health Cancer Institute, a regional source for treatment and care.

The move allows Novant Health to bring cancer treatment, counseling and support under one umbrella. The health care company hopes that this will enable patients and health care providers to benefit from collective resources.

“Building on the decades of expertise within our walls, the Novant Health Cancer Institute has dedicated the last several years to expanding access to care for patients across North Carolina,” Dr. Steven Limentani, system physician executive for the Novant Health Cancer Institute and chief scientific officer for Novant Health, said in a news release. “As a united entity with locations across the region, we are bringing clinical trials and invaluable cancer care closer to home for Novant Health patients.”

This year, the Novant Health Cancer Institute expanded to include the Wallace Cancer Institute in Salisbury, the Derrick L. Davis Cancer Institute in Winston-Salem and the Weisiger Cancer Institute in Charlotte.

Fore more information about Novant Health’s Cancer Institute, visit NovantHealth.org/cancer.

Online workshop allows people to share loss, grief

SALISBURY — Carolina Caring, a non-profit health care provider, will be offering an online workshop for people who are suffering grief and loss.

The workshops, titled Support for the Journey, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9 or Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 4-5 p.m. They are available to Carolina Caring clients and those in the community who wish to share their experiences with loss.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont.

For more information, email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466 extension 3201.