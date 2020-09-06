September 6, 2020

  • 73°

Dr. Chris Magryta: Vaccine response

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 6, 2020

By Dr. Chris Magryta
Salisbury Pediatric Associates

It has long been known that metabolic health corresponds to vaccine effectiveness as well as general immunity against disease. Elderly individuals fair poorly in both categories as aging is often associated with increased metabolic disease, decrease immune activation and antibody production. Most of these issues are related to lifestyle dietary choices as COVID-19 has laid bare.

Children are much better at developing immune responses, however,

This can be compromised by poor metabolic status, prematurity and being younger than 6 months of age. This is believed to be primarily driven by pregnancy and post-partum maternal nutritional health in this first half year of a child’s life. Therefore, it is critical that we address these issues with nursing mothers and their babes. (Obanewa et. al. 2017)

Looking at the literature, that is reasonable for developing countries, but nonexistent for the developed world, we can settle on a few things. Neonatal iron status is important, gut health is important, breast feeding is a massive plus and micronutrient balance appears to be important in general.

In a recent study by Stoffel and colleagues in the Journal Frontiers in Immunology, we see a report of weaker antibody responses to vaccination in children with low iron stores. (Stoffel et. al. 2020) In a study by Dr. Okala published in PlosMedicine in 2019, her group had this to say, “According to our results from rural Gambia, maternal supplementation with MMN combined with PE during pregnancy enhanced antibody responses to the DTP vaccine in early infancy. Provision of nutritional supplements to pregnant women in food insecure settings may improve infant immune development and responses to EPI vaccines.” (Okala et. al. 2019)

Without any data to guide us in the United States, what should we do? I fall back on the simplest of rules, what were we supposed to do? What was mom supposed to do?

In a country replete with financial governmental ability, we should absolutely provide women and children with adequate nourishment, promote breastfeeding, supplement with prenatal vitamins and vaccinate to prevent the meaningless loss of life to preventable diseases.

We should and must encourage mothers to eat healthy, avoid toxins, breastfeed, take their prenatal vitamins and exercise. Then, it is my belief that the immune system of mom and child will be the most prepared for any insult moving forward. And, oh by the way, the interventions are safe and reasonable.

Dr. Chris Magryta is a physician at Salisbury Pediatric Associates. Email him at newsletter@salisburypediatrics.com .

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Local

Families visit N.C. Transportation Museum on reopening day

Local

Local actor, director remembers actor Chadwick Boseman

Lifestyle

Exercising your options: Getting a good workout even if you’re not ready to return to the gym

Local

‘More good than bad:’ Local legislators satisfied with state’s COVID-19 relief package

Business

For Economic Development Commission, luring new business to town is like a game of dodgeball

Local

September is national Library Card Sign-up Month

Education

East Spencer charter school reopens with strong enrollment

Coronavirus

16 COVID-19 deaths in Rowan reported in one week

Kannapolis

Dr. Carson meets Officer Carson and both were ‘in right place at right time’

Business

New life in an old building: Hamm’s Cafe follows in footsteps of East Spencer’s Krider’s Cafe

Business

Biz Roundup: Meals on Wheels flips the script, launches program to support local businesses

Nation/World

News roundup: Dueling versions of reality define first week of fall campaign

News

Court: Money owed can’t block voting rights for NC felons

Coronavirus

Cooper says he’ll sign state COVID-19 aid package

Local

Four injured in Mooresville Road traffic accident

Crime

Blotter: No one injured after shots fired into home

Crime

Man faces charges in incident that required staples to close laceration

Crime

New charge added for man accused of child abduction

Local

Spencer’s new assistant manager will take reins of town government in 2021

Coronavirus

Six new COVID-19 deaths make Rowan sixth in state

Education

Publicly funded pre-K more complicated, challenging for providers, parents

Business

Salisbury’s Lane Wallace part of trio to inspire energy-efficient restaurant

News

State roundup: Abortion-rights groups sue to overturn NC restrictions

Local

YMCA sends off longest-serving employee after 42 years