Letter: Make three-digit hotline into reality

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 6, 2020

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time where we especially emphasize reaching out to those who may be struggling as well as those who may have been affected by suicide.

We can all take steps to prevent suicide, which may include learning the warning signs, knowing what to do if you are worried someone is struggling and bringing education programs to our communities.

When someone is in acute crisis, it may be difficult for them to think clearly and even reaching out for help can be a struggle. For this reason, we ask that you urge our elected leaders in Congress to pass the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act (H.R. 4194 and S.2661) to make a three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline a reality.

This legislation will provide the funding and resources needed by crisis centers across the country that support those struggling with their mental health and thoughts of suicide.

In this time of uncertainty, we must all find new ways to support and connect with each other. Together, we #KeepGoing.

— Susan Tolle

Statesville

