Letter: Man stopped to offer assistance with tire

During these times of hateful and violent protesting, it’s good to know there are still people who have concern for others.

Driving west on Highway 150, a sharp piece of debris punctured a tire on my car, causing it to lose air pressure. I was able to safely pull off into the drive of Father and Son Produce market, which was closed for the day.

Rather than call AAA, I felt capable of replacing the flat tire with the spare. Within minutes “Will,” who lives near the roundabout at the intersection of Sherrill’s Ford and Barringer Road, stopped to offer assistance. With his help, we rapidly made the change satisfactorily.

A special thanks goes out to good samaritan Will for his kind help and also to his wife, who waited patiently while we finished the task at hand.

— Ray Paradowski

Salisbury