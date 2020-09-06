September 6, 2020

  • 75°

Panthers cut Bonnafon to get down to 53 players

By News Service Report

Published 12:15 am Sunday, September 6, 2020

By Steve Reed

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers waived running back Reggie Bonnafon as part of the several moves to get down to 53 players on Saturday.

Bonnafon ran for 116 yards with a touchdown in 16 games last year and played a major role on special teams. However, Mike Davis won the No. 2 running back job behind All-Pro Christian McCaffrey, and Trent Cannon made the roster over Bonnafon as the third back.

Carolina kept three quarterbacks: starter Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier and P.J. Walker. The No. 2 QB spot is still open for competition.

Three undrafted rookies made the roster: punter Joseph Charlton, linebacker Sam Franklin and defensive back Myles Hartsfield.

Carolina is likely to make more moves in the coming days to upgrade the roster. The Panthers kept only two tight ends on the roster — Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz — and Thomas is dealing with a toe injury.

Among the others waived on offense were wide receivers Ishmael Hyman, Cam Phillips, Darrell Stewart and Marken Michel; tight ends Giovanni Ricci, Colin Thompson and Temarrick Hemingway; tackles Branden Bowen and Aaron Monterio; guard Mike Horton; and center Sam Tecklenburg.

On defense, the Panthers cut ends Jalen Jelks and Austin Larkin; tackle Myles Adams, Woodrow Hamilton and Bruce Hector; linebackers Jordan Kunaszyk, James Onwualu and Chris Orr; and backs Quin Blanding, Jameson Houston, Natrell Jamerson and T.J. Green.

The team also cut punter/kicker Kaare Vedvik.

Carolina kept seven wide receivers, although Keith Kirkwood remains out a few more weeks with a broken clavicle.

