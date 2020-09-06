September is national Library Card Sign-up Month

SALISBURY — September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Rowan Public Library joins with the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

RPL, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. A library card, by providing access to technology, media resources, and educational programs, gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

If you don’t yet have a library card with RPL, you can sign up for one online at bit.ly/RPLcard2020 or curbside at any of our branches: RPL Headquarters (Salisbury), RPL East (Rockwell), and RPL South (China Grove). Signing up online for a digital card gives you immediate access to online resources that include eBooks, eAudiobooks, and e-Magazines. Then, you can either call your nearest branch or visit its curbside service to upgrade your digital card into a physical card that gives you access to RPL’s circulating collection and digital resources. (Please bring a photo ID card with your current address to obtain a physical card.) For more information about obtaining a library card, call 704-216-8256. While supplies last, September’s new physical cardholders will receive special Goody Bags; this offer is valid for new physical cardholders and OBR cardholders who convert their digital cards to physical ones.

DC’s Wonder Woman is this year’s Library Card Sign-up Month Honorary Chair, and she’s embarking on a mission to champion the power of library cards. Everyone’s favorite super-powered lady of justice helped set RPL’s 2020 theme: superheroes.

No matter which superheroes you love, RPL has some fun planned for you!

On Thursday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 pm, play “Get Lit(erature): Virtual Superhero Trivia” via Zoom and test your knowledge against other fans. You’ll have 20 questions and 20 chances to show everybody who is the superhero of trivia and win a Wonder Woman-themed prize! (Prize will be mailed.) This event is designed for adults and families. To register, call 980-432-8670 or email info@rowancountync.gov by 4 pm on Sept. 24 and include “trivia” in the subject line. Participants will receive the Zoom link an hour before the event and are invited to join early to ensure proper set up before this fast and fun game. Zoom allows both video and audio-only participation options. For more information, email Abby at Abigail.Hardison@rowancountync.gov.

Teens (rising 6th – 12th graders) are invited to participate in a Virtual Superhero Scavenger Hunt during the month of September. Using research skills and trivia knowledge, you’ll find the answers to questions and riddles about superhero lore. Teens who submit correct responses to all the questions will be entered in a raffle for prizes. Contact Sydney at Sydney.Smith@rowancountync.gov to obtain a link to the participation form. Winners of the raffle prizes will be notified after September 30, and prizes will be sent in the mail.

September Take Away Kits will be offered Sept. 9 – 30, or while supplies last, via Curbside Pick Up at your nearest RPL branch. To reserve either a Family Kit or an Adult Kit, register via Google Form at bit.ly/SeptTakeawayKits. There is a limit of one Family Kit and one Adult Kit per household. Teens in the household (rising 6th-12th grade) may fill out a separate registration for an Adult Kit. Starting September 9, registrants’ kits will be available for pick up. To receive their kit(s), patrons must check out items and make a curbside appointment for pick up at their nearest branch. For more information on the kits, activities, or registration email Brittney.Peters@rowancountync.gov or call 980-432-8670.

In addition to fun programs, RPL will celebrate its cardholders with raffle contests: New and existing cardholders whose accounts are in good standing are automatically entered in the raffle for their age category. All new (September 2020) cardholders whose accounts are in good standing are automatically entered in the Grand Prize raffle, according to their age group.

Grand prize: Two Amazon Kindle Fire HD 8 tablets will be awarded, one to a new juvenile (ages 0-17) cardholder and one to a new adult (ages 18+) cardholder. Accounts must be in good standing as of Sept. 30. Case not included. Winners will also receive a virtual technology session with a librarian to set up their Kindles to access RPL’s online resources, which include digital books and audiobooks.

Adult’s Raffle: New and existing adult accounts (ages 18+) are eligible to win one of two $25 gift certificates to Salisbury’s South Main Book Company.

Teen’s Raffle: New and existing juvenile accounts (ages 11 – 17) are eligible to win one of three prize kits that include one $10 gift certificate to Salisbury’s South Main Book Company plus an art kit, a blue-tooth beanie, or a light-up letter box sign.

Children’s Raffle: New and existing juvenile accounts (ages 0 – 10) are eligible to win prize bags that include one $5 coupon to a local business like Salisbury’s South Main Book Company, Sweet Treats by Nevaeh, or Sno Biz of Granite Quarry, plus slime, bubble wands, unicorn gliders, and more!

If you follow RPL on social media, whether on Facebook (@rowanpubliclibrary) or on Twitter or Instagram (both @rowanlibrarync), you’ll see all the local superheroes who have their library card pictured! Do you have your RPL card? Share a picture of yourself, family, friends, or coworkers with a library card on Facebook, Twitter, and/or Instagram. Be sure to tag Rowan Public Library and use #LibraryCardSignupMonth.

Staff are looking forward to seeing the images of their coworkers, from RPL and other County departments, and other community members who have discovered the power of a library card. “RPL continues to receive incredible support from our community,” said RPL Director Melissa Oleen. “We are honored that for the fourth year in a row the City of Salisbury has declared September Library Card Sign-up Month.”

This Wonderful month offers many ways that patrons can celebrate the super qualities of their library cards – and RPL hopes you will take part! LCSU Month is an annual celebration that has been held each September for 33 years, uniting the ALA and libraries nationwide – academic, public, and private – in an effort to ensure that every person signs up for their own library card. For more information, please visit ala.org/librarycardsignup. For more information about RPL’s free resources and many services, visit www.RowanPublicLibrary.org.

For more information, call Laurie Lyda at 704.216.8245 or email her at Laurie.Lyda@rowancountync.gov