Marsh column: Y finally open again

Hallelujah!

Phase 2.5 is here!

As most of you know, I have been saying that exercise is essential not only the body but also the mind and spirit.

Now we can finally open at 30% and I will take that.

So what does that mean for the JF Hurley YMCA? Fortunately, we have a huge building and that has helped us moving equipment to different areas to keep plenty of space in between while you are working out.

We are finally able to bring our group exercise classes inside . We will have them in the gym over 12 feet apart from each other.

Our group exercise studio has cardio equipment that was taken out the fitness center to create more space there. The showers will be open and every other shower will be used. Lockers will be at least 6 feet from one another.

No nursery services are available yet and no indoor team sports or sauna/steam room. We do have signups for outdoor soccer until Sept. 15 and matches start in October. To get in the building we have a system in place where (normally) you scan your card when checking in but now also scan when checking out. This way we can keep track of the percentage of people in the building.

Looking nationally to all other Y’s and gyms that have been open for months, most do not go over 30% usage at one time. People are still concerned, especially when they are high risk. That’s OK too.

I have been fortunate to have my classes outside under our beautiful shelter. I always tell my class, clean everything before and after you use it. Do not assume it’s clean.

As I ask my kids growing up, is it your clean or is it mommy clean? Of course, mommy clean is the way it should be.

Our pool and whirlpool have been open, and we continue to take reservations for the lanes and the activity pool and the whirlpool. When you walk in, if there is room available you can still use it. Our RACY swim team program is going very well and our Y Academy is doing very well, and I am very proud how we have adapted to a new need in our community.

There is pickle ball (you have to bring your own paddle) and we can start racquetball and basketball within your family unit. You do have to make reservations for them, as well as for using the indoor track.

Yes, everything is vastly different, and we have so many systems in place to keep everyone as safe as possible. You still must decide if this phase is beneficial for you.

Check with your doctor if you are not sure. We will continue some online classes for those who stay at home. Our operating hours will go back to normal starting Tuesday.

Labor Day hours are 6. a.m. to 1 p.m. We will have HIIT/Bootcamp class with Mike at 6:15 a.m., step interval mix with yours truly at 8 a.m. and cycling with Alexandra at 9 a.m. The rest of the time, hours will be Monday-Thursday 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 5 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Remember to be kind to one another. Everyone has different feelings and views during this crazy time. Respect each other and try to understand where they are coming from. And it’s OK to agree to disagree as long as it’s done with respect and kindness!

Ester Hoeben Marsh is Health & Fitness Director of the JF Hurley Family YMCA.