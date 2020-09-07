September 8, 2020

This chart shows the progression of COVID-19 positives in Rowan County, with the blue bars showing single-day increases and the black line showing the 14-day average of new cases.

49 new COVID-19 cases reported during Labor Day weekend

By Josh Bergeron

Published 6:14 pm Monday, September 7, 2020

SALISBURY — The number of COVID-19 cases in Rowan County increased by 49 over the Labor Day holiday to reach a total of 2,931 total positives.

Because there were no recoveries added on Saturday, Sunday or Monday, the number of active cases rose, too, and stood at 427 on Monday.

Individual day increases in positives were:

• 18 new cases on Saturday.

• 14 new cases on Sunday.

• 17 new cases on Monday.

In other basic statistics, the number of people hospitalized rose slightly, from 15 to 17; the number of people who have died after testing positive for COVID-19 stayed at 70; and the number of cases in congregate living facilities remained at 419.

After a recent spike in deaths, the average age of the dead has declined slightly — from the low 80s to 79. The average age of those who have tested positive is 43.2, and the average age of all Rowan County residents who have been hospitalized is 63.

More specific, demographic data largely remains unchanged as more positives are identified.

Hispanic Rowan County residents continue to be disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, representing 9.4% of the population but more than 30% of the positive cases.

The 18-35 age group represents the clarity of the positives in Rowan County, at 885. The next-closest age group is 36-50, at 678.

Females continue to represent a majority of the positive cases — 53.29% or 1,562.

Across the state, there have been 177,919 positives after 2.46 million tests. An estimated 156,652 people are presumed to be recovered, according to state data released Monday. There are 2,897 COVID-19 deaths in the state and at least 765 hospitalized.

The number of people hospitalized, though, may exclude some hospital systems, according to a news release issued Monday. Since Friday, there have been technical and submission issues with hospital systems’ data, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.

Because the COVID-19 NC Dashboard displays only data that it is received, it is likely that actual hospital numbers are higher than what is on the current dashboard,” the department said.

Comments

