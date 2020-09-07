Blotter: Salisbury man accused of evading law enforcement officer on I-85

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man faces a felony charge for fleeing or eluding arrest when he allegedly attempted to evade a North Carolina Highway Patrol officer on I-85.

Corey Lyn Brown, 22, of Ashbrook Road in Salisbury, was charged Monday after allegedly ignoring the blue lights and sirens of a highway patrol officer who was attempting to stop Brown for speeding.

A warrant states Brown was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger more than 125 mph in a 65 mph zone. The arrest was made in the vicinity of China Grove. Brown was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $1,500 bond.

In other crime news:

• Clint Aaron Tucker, 39, of Castor Road in Salisbury, was charged by the Rockwell Police Department for felony possession of methamphetamine. Tucker was booked in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $3,500 bond.

• Janae Marie Bates, 22, of Neely Town Road in China Grove, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for misdemeanor child abuse. Bates allegedly inflicted physical harm on the child, causing bruising and a scratch to the chest. The offense occurred on Aug. 23. Bates remains in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond.

• Jeremiah Emmanuel Billingslea, 24, of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Salisbury, was charged by Salisbury Police for possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce and failure to appear in court for receiving stolen goods and violating a court order. Billingslea was booked in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond.