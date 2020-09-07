September 7, 2020

  • 82°

Labor Day golf: Two days of results

By Mike London

Published 10:13 am Monday, September 7, 2020

Tanner Bibey, photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

A.J. Boyd

Jake Clodfelter

Derek Lipe, photo by James Sipes for the Salisbury Post.

Joel Basalaine, left, and Ronald Otile compete during the first round matches in the Championship Flight of the Labor Day Golf Tournament at Salisbury Country Club. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers

Labor Day 4-Ball

JON C. LAKEY/SALISBURY POST
Hank Robins

William Little. James Sipes for the Salisbury Post.

Open Championship Flight

Saturday’s matches

(1) John Dyer/Kevin Lentz d. (16) Wally Eidson/Kyle Venrick, 5 and 4

(5) Joel Basalaine/Ronald Otile d. (12) Steve Chatt/Jack Chatt, 4 and 3

(4) Lee Frick/Blake Wray d. (13) Russ Adams/Seth Waller, 2 and 1

(8) Tanner Bibey/AJ Boyd d. (9) Chris  Bowers/Todd Pegram, 4 and 3

(2) Corey Basinger/Doug McDonald d. (15) Ryan Honeycutt/Keith Dorsett, 1-up

(6) Derek Lipe/William Little d. (11) Clark Alcorn/Alex Nianouris, 3 and 2

(3) Eric Mulkey/Nick Lyerly d. (14) Colline Ajidra/Emmanuel Jakisa, 20 holes

(7) Jake Clodfelter/Hank Robins d. (10) Josh Brincefield/Charlie Barr, 3 and 2

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(8) Tanner Bibey/AJ Boyd d. (1) John Dyer/Kevin Lentz, 2 and 1

(5) Joel Basalaine/Ronald Otile d. (4) Lee Frick/Blake Wray, 4 and 3

(6) Derek Lipe/William Little d. (3) Eric Mulkey/Nick Lyerly, 4 and 3

(7) Jake Clodfelter/Hank Robins d. (2) Corey Basinger/Doug McDonald, 5 and 4

Consolation

(16) Wally Eidson/Kyle Venrick d. (9) Chris  Bowers/Todd Pegram, 10 and 8

(13) Russ Adams/Seth Waller d. (12) Steve Chatt/Jack Chatt, 3 and 2

(11) Clark Alcorn/Alex Nianouris d. (14) Colline Ajidra/Emmanuel Jakisa, 3 and 2

(10) Josh Brincefield/Charlie Barr d. (15) Ryan Honeycutt/Keith Dorsett, 7 and 6

Open First Flight

Saturday’s matches

(8) Jason Correll/Seth Correll d. (1) Alex Earnhardt/Ritchie Fesperman, 2 and 1

(5) John Allen/Derek Paschal d. (4) Dwayne McIntyre/Brad Vinson, 1-up

(7) Daniel Baguma/Titus Okwong d. (2) Chace Jensen/Nathan Jessup, 3 and 2

(6) Tyler Crossen/Chad Frye d. (3) Chris McCoy/John McCoy, 5 and 3

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(5) John Allen/Derek Paschal d.  (8) Jason Correll/Seth Correll, 1-up

(6) Tyler Crossen/Chad Frye d. (7) Daniel Baguma/Titus Okwong, 4 and 3

Consolation

(4) Dwayne McIntyre/Brad Vinson d. (1) Alex Earnhardt/Ritchie Fesperman, 1-up

(3) Chris McCoy/John McCoy d. (2) Chace Jensen/Nathan Jessup, 19 holes

Open Second Flight

Saturday’s matches

(8) Bobby Lafear/Jacob Stegall d.  (1) Weston Rogers/Jordan Shepherd, 2-up

(4) Michael Swaringen/Chris Williams d. (5) Glenn Dixon/Roy Dixon, 2 and 1

(2) Chris Nesbitt/Chris Rae d. (7) Kevin  Thompson/Kyle Wright, 6 and 4

(6) Michael Dorsett/Brandon Phillips d. (3) Stephen Bullock/Brian Chapman, 1-up

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(4) Michael Swaringen/Chris Williams d.  (8) Bobby Lafear/Jacob Stegall, 5 and 3

(2) Chris Nesbitt/Chris Rae d. (6) Michael Dorsett/Brandon Phillips, 3 and 2

Consolation

(5) Glenn Dixon/Roy Dixon d. (1) Weston Rogers/Jordan Shepherd, 3 and 2

(3) Stephen Bullock/Brian Chapman d. (7) Kevin  Thompson/Kyle Wright, 3 and 2

Open Third Flight

Saturday’s matches

(4) Matthew Swaringen/Mitchell Swaringen d.  (5) Chase Clayton/Chad Clayton, WD

(8) Brian Jones/Brian Boyle d. (1) Jared Barnette/Justin Lefler, 2 and 1

(6) Shane Benfield/Jason Bernhardt d. (3) Christopher Derrick/Keyon West, 4 and 3   

(2) Jason Priddy/Michael Priddy d. (7) Randy Cooper/Randy Cooper Sr., 1-up

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(4) Matthew Swaringen/Mitchell Swaringen d. (8) Brian Jones/Brian Boyle, 5 and 3

(6) Shane Benfield/Jason Bernhardt d. (2) Jason Priddy/Michael Priddy, 4 and 3

Consolation

(1) Jared Barnette/Justin Lefler adv. bye

(3) Christopher Derrick/Keyon West adv. bye

Open Fourth Flight

Saturday’s matches

(5) Will Fowler/Edrine Okong d.  (4)Ryan Szalay/Russ Weiker, 5 and 4

(1) Jake Kramer/Sean Kramer d. (8) Robin McIntyre/Chuck Valley, 3 and 2

(3) Ken Clarke/Chris Owen d. (6) Chad Hoskins/Guy Hoskins, 5 and 4

(2) Wesley Cline/Jordan Taylor d. (7) Todd Bell/Curtis Kyles, 19 holes

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(5) Will Fowler/Edrine Okong d. (1) Jake Kramer/Sean Kramer, 6 and 5

(2) Wesley Cline/Jordan Taylor d. (3) Ken Clarke/Chris Owen, 4 and 3

Consolation

(4)Ryan Szalay/Russ Weiker d. (8) Robin McIntyre/Chuck Valley, 3 and 2

(6) Chad Hoskins/Guy Hoskins d. (7) Todd Bell/Curtis Kyles, 3 and 2       

Open Fifth Flight

Saturday’s first round

(8)Alan  Fesperman/Warren Fesperman d. (1) Allen Tuttle/Jay Harvey, 2 and 1

(5) James Kyger/Johnny Kyger d.  (4) Nick Buckwell/Adam Monteith, 2 and 1

(3) Conner Lowman/Jamie Lowman d. (6) Alex Antosek/Riley Myers, 20 holes

(2) Trey Swaringen/Ryan Burke d. (7) Cameron Frick/Bryan Reynolds, 1-up

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(8)Alan  Fesperman/Warren Fesperman d. (5) James Kyger/Johnny Kyger, 19 holes

(2) Trey Swaringen/Ryan Burke d.    (3) Conner Lowman/Jamie Lowman, 1-up

Consolation        

(1) Allen Tuttle/Jay Harvey d. (4) Nick Buckwell/Adam Monteith, 3 and 2

(6) Alex Antosek/Riley Myers d.  (7) Cameron Frick/Bryan Reynolds, 3 and 1       

Open Sixth Flight

(Saturday’s matches

(4) Scott Blackledge/Andy Huffman d. (5) Ross Brown/Joe Mitchell, 1-up

(8) Andrew Coward/Andrew Jackson d. (1) Marshall Beard/Brannon Williams, 6 and 4

(6) Patrick Gregg/Andrew Morgan d. (3) Chris Keller/Jimmy Summers, 1-up

(2) Charlie Graeber/Luke Graeber d. (7) Jerred Cupoto/David Fisher, 6 and 5

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(8) Andrew Coward/Andrew Jackson d. (4) Scott Blackledge/Andy Huffman, 4 and 3

(6) Patrick Gregg/Andrew Morgan d. (2) Charlie Graeber/Luke Graeber, 4 and 3

Consolation

(5) Ross Brown/Joe Mitchell d. (1) Marshall Beard/Brannon Williams, 1-up

(3) Chris Keller/Jimmy Summers d. (7) Jerred Cupoto/David Fisher, 4 and 3                  

Open Seventh Flight

Saturday’s matches

(4) Jamie Bailey/Tyron Roten d. (5) Mark Habeeb/Will Casmus, 2 and 1

(1) Sam Ketner/Cameron Spencer d. (8) Jon Wagner/Daniel Crosby, 4 and 3

(3) Keith Mason/Mark Seaford d. (6) Robert Bauer/Andrew Hubbard, 1-up

(7) Josh Honeycutt/Steve Honeycutt d.  (2) Fletcher Edens/Ben Goodman, 2 and 1

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(4) Jamie Bailey/Tyron Roten d.  (1) Sam Ketner/Cameron Spencer, 2-up

(7) Josh Honeycutt/Steve Honeycutt d. (3) Keith Mason/Mark Seaford, 6 and 5

Consolation

(5) Mark Habeeb/Will Casmus d. (8) Jon Wagner/Daniel Crosby, 2 and 1

(6) Robert Bauer/Andrew Hubbard d. (2) Fletcher Edens/Ben Goodman, 2 and 1

Open Eighth Flight

Saturday’s matches

(1) Matt Wheet/Matt Wheet d. (8) Jason Ridenhour/Andy Smith, 2 and 1

(4) Wade Robins/Will Webb d.  (5) Chase  Hathcock/Josh Murphy, 3 and 2

(2) Dwight Bradshaw/Greg Jones d. (7) Brian Pritchard/Jason Sparger, 1-up

(6) Caleb Hughes, John Petersen d. (3) Derek Overcash/Braxton Griffin, 3 and 2

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(4) Wade Robins/Will Webb d. (1) Matt Wheet/Matt Wheet, 1-up

(2) Dwight Bradshaw/Greg Jones d.                (6) Caleb Hughes, John Petersen, 1-up                                                                             

Consolation

(8) Jason Ridenhour/Andy Smith d. (5) Chase  Hathcock/Josh Murphy, 6 and 5

(3) Derek Overcash/Braxton Griffin d. (7) Brian Pritchard/Jason Sparger, 2-up         

Men’s 55+

Championship Flight

Saturday’s matches

(8) Chip Comadoll/Jerry Wright d. (1)  Joey Boley/Richard Cobb, 1-up

(5) Roger Jernigan/Robert Shoaf d. (4) Phil McKinney/Robert Ogden, 6 and 4

(2) Gary Fesperman/Steven Gegorek d. (7) Randy Kaiser/Billy Swaringen, 1-up

(6) John DeRhodes/Rick Pickett d. (3) Jim Christy/Jim Hubbard, 2 and 1

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(5) Jernigan/Shoaf d. (8) Comadoll/Wright, 5 and 3

(6) John DeRhodes/Rick Pickett d. Gary Fesperman/Steven Gegorek, 4 and 3

Consolation

(1)  Joey Boley/Richard Cobb d. (4) Phil McKinney/Robert Ogden, 4 and 3

(3) Jim Christy/Jim Hubbard d.  (7) Randy Kaiser/Billy Swaringen, 6 and 5

Men’s 55+

First Flight

Saturday’s matches

(4) Randy Davis/Brian Howell d. (5)  Steve Putnam/Tim Shaver, 7 and 6

(1) Greg Chappell/Doug Glenn d. (8) Scott Brady/Bruce Stolsworth, 4 and 3

(6) Scott Fagg/Darrell White d. (3) Larry Petrea/JR Sexton, 4 and 3   

(2) Ames Flynn/Craig Rae d. (7) Bob Boltz/Thomas Sadowski, 6 and 5

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(4) Randy Davis/Brian Howell d. (1) Greg Chappell/Doug Glenn, 19 holes

(2) Ames Flynn/Craig Rae d. (6) Scott Fagg/Darrell White, 2 and 1

Consolation

(8) Scott Brady/Bruce Stolsworth d. (5)  Steve Putnam/Tim Shaver, 7 and 6

(7) Bob Boltz/Thomas Sadowski d. (3) Larry Petrea/JR Sexton, 3 and 2   

Men’s 55+

Second Flight

Saturday’s matches

(4) Mike Mills/Gene Mothershead d.  (5) Jim Denton/Andy Frick, 2-up

(1) Randy Bingham/Stan Honeycutt d. (8) Kip Honeycutt/Rick Ridenhour, 4 and 3

(6) Bob Casmus/Mark White d. (3) Faron Albright/Keith Rolla, 2 and 1

(2) Bill Stockford/Chuck Stockford d. (7) Stan Jordan/Jay Stevens, 19 holes

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(4) Mike Mills/Gene Mothershead d. Randy Bingham/Stan Honeycutt, 5 and 4

(2) Bill Stockford/Chuck Stockford d. (6) Bob Casmus/Mark White, 1-up

  Consolation

(8) Kip Honeycutt/Rick Ridenhour d.  (5) Jim Denton/Andy Frick, 1-up

(7) Stan Jordan/Jay Stevens d.  (3) Faron Albright/Keith Rolla, 5 and 4   

Men’s 65+

Championship Flight

Saturday’s matches

(4) Guy Spader/Dave Stephens d. (5) Michael Blume/Rob Shoe,  4 and 3

(1) Jim Lynch/Grady Summerlin d. (8) Dennis Brunelle/Dean Harwood, 2 and 1

(6) Gaines Beard/Wink Cline d.  (3) Grey Medinger/Russ Priddy, 4 and 3

(2) John Henderlite/John Kyger d.  (7) David Roueche/Steve Vail, 3 and 2

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(1) Jim Lynch/Grady Summerlin d. (4) Guy Spader/Dave Stephens, 1-up

(2) John Henderlite/John Kyger d. (6) Gaines Beard/Wink Cline, 6 and 5

Consolation

(8) Dennis Brunelle/Dean Harwood d. (5) Michael Blume/Rob Shoe, 8 and 6

(3) Grey Medinger/Russ Priddy d. (7) David Roueche/Steve Vail, 2 and 1

Men’s 65+

Open Flight

Saturday’s matches

(1) Gordon Correll/Ray Pope advance with bye

(5) Gary Applewhite/Nick Mueller d. (4) Charlie Andrews/Eric Norris, 2 and 1

(2) Gus Andrews/Jim Goodman d. (7) Ed Ellis/Jim Green, 2-up

(3) Bob Mangum/Ron Shirk d. (6) David Arrowood/Barry Medinger, 6 and 5

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(5) Gary Applewhite/Nick Mueller d. (1) Gordon Correll/Ray Pope, 6 and 5

(3) Bob Mangum/Ron Shirk d. (2) Gus Andrews/Jim Goodman, 8 and 6

Consolation

(4) Charlie Andrews/Eric Norris adv. bye

(6) David Arrowood/Barry Medinger adv. bye

