September 7, 2020

  • 82°

Tropical Storm Paulette forms in the central Atlantic

By News Service Report

Published 11:45 am Monday, September 7, 2020

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Paulette formed Monday morning in the central Atlantic, far from land.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph with modest strengthening expected over the next few days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was centered about 1,205 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving west-northwest near 3 mph.

The storms comes amid an active hurricane season but is not currently a threat to land.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Tropical Storm Paulette forms in the central Atlantic

Local

Ask Us: Readers ask about Julian Road recycling facility, Foxwood Golf Club

Nation/World

Census Bureau must temporarily halt winding down operations

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan Board of Elections sends out thousands of absentee ballots on first day

Crime

Blotter: China Grove man accused of stealing jewelry, other items from home

Crime

North Carolina-Virginia chase leaves 3 injured, 1 arrested

Local

Families visit N.C. Transportation Museum on reopening day

Local

Local actor, director remembers actor Chadwick Boseman

Lifestyle

Exercising your options: Getting a good workout even if you’re not ready to return to the gym

Local

‘More good than bad:’ Local legislators satisfied with state’s COVID-19 relief package

Business

For Economic Development Commission, luring new business to town is like a game of dodgeball

Local

September is national Library Card Sign-up Month

Education

East Spencer charter school reopens with strong enrollment

Coronavirus

16 COVID-19 deaths in Rowan reported in one week

Kannapolis

Dr. Carson meets Officer Carson and both were ‘in right place at right time’

Business

New life in an old building: Hamm’s Cafe follows in footsteps of East Spencer’s Krider’s Cafe

Business

Biz Roundup: Meals on Wheels flips the script, launches program to support local businesses

Nation/World

News roundup: Dueling versions of reality define first week of fall campaign

News

Court: Money owed can’t block voting rights for NC felons

Coronavirus

Cooper says he’ll sign state COVID-19 aid package

Local

Four injured in Mooresville Road traffic accident

Crime

Blotter: No one injured after shots fired into home

Crime

Man faces charges in incident that required staples to close laceration

Crime

New charge added for man accused of child abduction