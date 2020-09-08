September 8, 2020

  • 73°

Blotter: Salisbury man accused of injuring passenger in weekend car crash

By Natalie Anderson

Published 4:54 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly crashing his car into a utility pole Sunday evening and causing his passenger severe injuries.

Edgar Flores Rodriguez, 27, of Salisbury was arrested after driving his 2003 Toyota Camry while impaired and crashing into a utility pole Sunday evening at the intersection of West Innes Street and North Fulton Street, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

The accident resulted in serious injuries for the passenger, Angel Cruz Santos, 33, of Salisbury. Santos was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Health, and his current condition is unknown, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Rodriguez sustained minor injuries.

In other police arrest reports:

  • Levar Franklin Hamilton, 34, of Salisbury was arrested on Saturday on a felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
  • Sarah Yong Amar, 30, of Salisbury was arrested on Saturday on a felony count of possession of Schedule I controlled substance, a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and battery and a misdemeanor count of resist/obstruct/delay.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrest reports:

  • Robert Marshall Hastings, 30, of Salisbury was arrested on Thursday after a local woman reported she knew the location of a stolen vehicle from her place of business. The vehicle was a silver Volkswagen Beetle, which was “stripped” and inoperable. The vehicle was recovered by the victim, and Hastings was charged with felony possession of stolen vehicle.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Commissioners consider consolidating human service agencies

Coronavirus

One additional COVID-19 death reported; local church reports outbreak among members

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man accused of injuring passenger in weekend car crash

Coronavirus

Novant Health COVID-19 screening center will close in Salisbury

Local

Salisbury Police chief says officers will enforce regulations for cruise-ins

BREAKING NEWS

Empire Hotel redevelopment deal falls through; city looks for new developer

Coronavirus

Empty 5K calendar leads to lack of funding for charitable organizations

Local

Commissioners will consider extending solar farm moratorium

News Main

Labor Day Golf: ‘Every match was like climbing a mountain’

Business

Unemployment rate climbs in July; Rowan County’s rate higher than neighbors’

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man accused of evading law enforcement officer on I-85

Coronavirus

49 new COVID-19 cases reported during Labor Day weekend

Local

Tropical Storm Paulette forms in the central Atlantic

Local

Ask Us: Readers ask about Julian Road recycling facility, Foxwood Golf Club

Nation/World

Census Bureau must temporarily halt winding down operations

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan Board of Elections sends out thousands of absentee ballots on first day

Crime

Blotter: China Grove man accused of stealing jewelry, other items from home

Crime

North Carolina-Virginia chase leaves 3 injured, 1 arrested

Local

Families visit N.C. Transportation Museum on reopening day

Local

Local actor, director remembers actor Chadwick Boseman

Lifestyle

Exercising your options: Getting a good workout even if you’re not ready to return to the gym

Local

‘More good than bad:’ Local legislators satisfied with state’s COVID-19 relief package

Business

For Economic Development Commission, luring new business to town is like a game of dodgeball

Local

September is national Library Card Sign-up Month