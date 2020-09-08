Blotter: Salisbury man accused of injuring passenger in weekend car crash

By Natalie Anderson

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly crashing his car into a utility pole Sunday evening and causing his passenger severe injuries.

Edgar Flores Rodriguez, 27, of Salisbury was arrested after driving his 2003 Toyota Camry while impaired and crashing into a utility pole Sunday evening at the intersection of West Innes Street and North Fulton Street, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

The accident resulted in serious injuries for the passenger, Angel Cruz Santos, 33, of Salisbury. Santos was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Health, and his current condition is unknown, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Rodriguez sustained minor injuries.

In other police arrest reports:

Levar Franklin Hamilton, 34, of Salisbury was arrested on Saturday on a felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Sarah Yong Amar, 30, of Salisbury was arrested on Saturday on a felony count of possession of Schedule I controlled substance, a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and battery and a misdemeanor count of resist/obstruct/delay.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrest reports:

Robert Marshall Hastings, 30, of Salisbury was arrested on Thursday after a local woman reported she knew the location of a stolen vehicle from her place of business. The vehicle was a silver Volkswagen Beetle, which was “stripped” and inoperable. The vehicle was recovered by the victim, and Hastings was charged with felony possession of stolen vehicle.

