Blotter: Salisbury man charged with drug possession while probation officers search his home
By Shavonne Potts
shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com
SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was charged Tuesday with cocaine possession after the drug was discovered during a probation search of his home.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Shaheem Marquise Gray, 24, with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II, misdemeanor simple possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor simple possession of a controlled schedule VI substance.
Deputies were asked to accompany a probation officer in searching a home on Dappler Lane. They searched the home and a vehicle that belonged to Gray. The officers found a white powder substance in the back seat, marijuana in a box on the back floorboard and seven yellow pills in a duffel bag on the bed inside the house, Capt. John Sifford said.
The officers also found two grinders in a shoebox on a bed in his house. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond and has since been released from the Rowan County Detention Center.
In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
• A man reported on Monday someone stole his ATV from his property in the 2200 block of Barringer Road.
• A woman reported on Monday someone stole her firearm from the 6200 block of Lynn Road.
• A man reported on Monday a trailer was stolen from his home in the 7900 block of Statesville Boulevard.
• Justin Alexander Chapman, 32, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance schedule III while at the 3000 block of East NC 152.
• Michael Gregory Morris, 37, was charged on Saturday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while at the 600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.
• Whitney Elise Absher, 24, was charged on Saturday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while at the 600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.
• Michael Allen Campbell, 31, was charged on Saturday at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with felony larceny.
• Warren Anthony Harris, 41, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor simple assault while at the 1000 block of Oakdale Court in China Grove.
• Stacy Morton Shupe, 37, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor larceny while at the 200 block of North Rowan Avenue in Spencer.
• Tamari Raymond Muldrow, 24, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor affray while at the 300 block of Leach Road.
• Kerry Phillip Bowers, 55, was charged on Monday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while at Old Linn Road.
• A woman reported on Tuesday she was the victim of a simple assault while at the 1300 block of West Ridge Road.
• A woman reported on Tuesday she was the victim of a burglary in the 200 block of Patterson Street in China Grove.
• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole a firearm from a vehicle in the 100 block of Camp Road.
• A man reported on Tuesday he was the victim of a burglary in the 2400 block of Webb Road.
• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole a trailer from the 300 block of Barber Junction Road in Cleveland.
• James Braxton Connell, 31, was charged on Tuesday with felony possession of burglary tools while at the 700 block of South Deal Street in Landis.
In Salisbury Police Department reports:
• A woman reported on Wednesday she was the victim of larceny while in the 300 block of South Merritt Avenue.
Kannapolis woman dies in traffic accident on Lane Street
KANNAPOLIS — A Kannapolis woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash this morning on Lane Street near Earley Street. The... read more