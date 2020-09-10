Letter: Equal rights for all

In Ed Norvell’s comment published Aug. 16 (“Setting the record straight on ‘Fame’ relocation”), he said “the Confederacy fought in a rebellion against the United States.” It appears he has accepted the victors’ reason for the war. The South seceded from the United States. This secession was better founded in law than the secession of the colonies in 1776. If his statement is correct, it was a rebellion, then he is stating that the soldiers that “Fame” represents were traitors.

If Mr. Norvell believes a fence will protect “Fame,” he is fooling himself. Police Chief Jerry Stokes on June 16 more or less stated he could not ensure safety at the old location — where “Fame” was in plain view. Do you really believe “Fame” hidden on a side street, out of sight, will be safer?

The extreme right took a beautiful flag and used it for now. Now, the extreme left is using monuments and names for hate. This was not the intended use for either. Ronnie Smith is correct: the fate of “Fame” should be decided by all the people of Rowan County on a ballot.

If you look at “Fame,” an angel holding an injured soldier showing forgiveness, aid and compassion and feel hate and anger against the people who made the ultimate sacrifice for North Carolina, then who is the true racists?

The South should not be blamed for racism. There are no Confederate monuments in the North or West, where 90% of the unrest has been. In the Lincoln and Douglass debates, Lincoln says, ” I will say then that I am not, nor ever have been, in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the black and white races — that I am not nor ever have been in favor of making voters or jurors of negroes, nor of qualifying them hold office, nor to intermarry with white people.” However, Abraham Lincoln opposed slavery. While both are wrong, slavery has been around since the beginning of time in all cultures. There is a difference between racism and slavery.

— Bobby Lambirth

Salisbury