Letter: Food Lion should be ashamed

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 10, 2020

So Food Lion wants to have a policy to ban an American flag face worn by an employee because it offended one person in a town (Havelock) that wouldn’t even exist if it wasn’t for the United States Marine Corps?

Well, they need to wake up and realize this is the United States, protected by the Marine Corp and other branches of the military. The one person who complained about the flag should pack up and get out of this country. Food Lion should be ashamed of itself and apologize to the veteran they tried to disgrace.

Where is this nonsense going to stop? I’m proud of the veterans for having the dignity to quit that job. We need more like him.

— Ernest Cowan

Salisbury

